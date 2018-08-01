The Challenge: Final Reckoning's Cara Maria Sorbello Loves Jenna and Zach as Much as You Do

After winning MTV’s The Challenge: Vendettas earlier this year, Cara Maria Sorbello is back in action for her 12th season, Final Reckoning. As she vies for the $1 million prize alongside rival and partner Marie Roda, she’s blogging about it exclusively on PEOPLE! Follow Cara Maria on Twitter at @CaraMariaMTV.

When we last left off, Killa Kam and Kayleigh sent Paulie and Natalie packing straight to Redemption House. Now Kyle is victoriously beating his chest in the main house over Paulie being gone. Seems Kyle has Paulie’s name in his mouth and on his mind more than I ever could have…

MTV

Over at Redemption House

Paulie and Nat are thrilled to find out about a possible second chance. As they catch everyone up, Paulie again mentions he had wanted to take on Joss and Sylvia. Maybe he will have his chance next time…

Meanwhile, Chuck and Brit have found a way to mend fences for now and decide they can move forward to work together as a team. Britni just wants to get back in the house to see Brad.

Racing to work any kind of psychological warfare he can if he gets back into the main house, Paulie tells Chuck and Brit that he is going to spread a rumor that they had sex. He wants to get into Brad’s head and has no apologies about it. WELCOME to Big Brother gameplay at work in the Challenge world.

But let’s get back to the main house.

Crazy love (a.k.a. Kayleigh and Nelson)

These two are like fire and powder.

Last season, Kayleigh and Nelson got close only to turn into enemies over the revelation that Kayleigh kissed Johnny on the first night in the house. The Johnny-Kayleigh kiss was a joke and done before Kay even started to get close or develop any feelings for Nelson. But Nelson just couldn’t let it go. He brings it onto this love roller coaster ride he has with Kay this season. There has to be some strong feelings involved for this ride to keep going. And go it WILL — because, believe me, I lived with these two, and they both only had eyes for each other.

Jenna Compono/Instagram

Jenna and Zach

I am so here for this. These two have me all kinds of melted.

Jenna: the beautiful Challenge sweetheart and fan favorite good girl next door + Zach: the gorgeous, tall, all American strong D1 bad boy athlete = A match made in Challenge heaven.

Zach was always Jenna’s One. I know from chats with the source himself that Jenna was always Zach’s one. However, Zach had to go through some personal growth before he could be the right kind of man for Jenna. Luckily, she was there with her arms open for him when he was ready. He told me in the past that he didn’t feel he was good enough for her. She never made him feel that way, he felt it himself. He was and is and always has been crazy about her. That is his girl. I am so happy that these two finally came together. We are all rooting for this couple. These two are star-crossed lovers when he comes to challenges. Something always pulls them apart early. Hopefully, this redemption gives them a chance to finally be together.

Angela and Johnny

Angela has a boyfriend she lives with at home, but the heart (or the game politics) wants what it wants. Right now, she has a craving for Banana. That feeling is mutual. Bananas himself says he is a smitten kitten. I know from my own chats with Johnny that he really does dig Angela. He loves her independence and how she doesn’t roll with the catty groups of girls in the house. Plus, she is easy on the bannan-eyes. 👀

MTV

The Redemption Double-Cross

We last saw the double cross on Dirty 30. This season, there’s a different spin on it. You want to pull the double cross or be picked by the puller. That is the only chance at getting back into the house. If you do not, you go straight home. No second chances.

Natalie and Paulie pull second and decide to go with Paulie’s gut feeling this time. Lady luck is on their side because they pull the double cross and get to choose a team to bring into Armageddon tonight. It’s looking like a Big Brother invasion is on the horizon.

MTV

Armageddon

It’s clear there will be no reuniting of lovers tonight. Paulie makes it known that since he can’t take on the guys who put him there, he will drive the sword in by sending home their girls instead. It is obvious that Paulie is not here to make friends. He is about to blow this house up, and I want front row tickets to that show.

However, if looks could kill, Zach and Brad would have Paulie back in the grave Natalie dug him from. R.I.P.

Jenna and Jemmye and Brit and Chuck say their goodbyes and leave the arena.

Balls to the wall!

It’s go time! Both teams have to pull a hammer through a wooden window. When both partners free their own hammers, they can then go to work breaking open a giant block of ice to escape from their cages. First team to do this gets back into the main house. The other team gets sent straight back to the Redemption House.

When TJ blows the horn, Paulie rips his hammer out almost immediately. He can then only stand by and cheer for Natalie to pull hers.

In the other cage, Jozea and Da’Vonne are struggling a little bit. Eventually, Jozea pulls his out and now it’s up to the girls.

Natalie is giving it everything she possibly has but she doesn’t have a whole lot of weight behind her to help pull this hammer out. The rain and the cold are adding to the difficulty for both teams. Sometimes size helps in a physical elimination and, in this case, mama bear Da’Vonne pulls through. Jozea and Da’Vonne smash their way through the block of ice and right back into the main house. This is poetic because they are a team that should have been in the main house anyway. It was Zack and Amanda who handpicked them to go straight to Redemption even though they pulled through on the first challenge. Now they earned themselves a chance to compete.

The blow-out

Even though Paulie crushed his end of things in the Armageddon, all of the boys are loudly making fun of him about losing two in a row. They keep making digs as they celebrate amongst themselves. Paulie can’t hold in his devil horns and lies to Brad (just as he said he would) saying he did Brad a favor in sending Brit home since she was banging Chuck. He also calls out Kyle and Zach. Emotions are high.

Meanwhile, in the background, Kyle screams at me and makes digs at me for the way Paulie is acting, as if I have any control or responsibility in that.

Security breaks it up, TJ sends Paulie and Natalie back to Redemption, and we are sent back to the main house with one new mysterious team.

Where do we go from here?

Guess you have to wait another week to find out. Stick with me for the recaps and inside info you can only get here.

Stay weird, my friends.

The Challenge: Final Reckoning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on MTV.