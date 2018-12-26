Paulie Calafiore Promises the 'Truth Always Comes Out' Amid Rumors of Cara Maria Sorbello Split

Is there trouble in paradise for Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello?

On Christmas, Calafiore posted a cryptic message as rumors swirled that he and Sorbello had gone their separate ways.

The two — who met while filming The Challenge: Final Reckoning, reportedly while Calafiore was still dating his ex, Danielle Maltby — appeared to be spending Christmas apart, each sharing Instagram Stories from their separate family celebrations.

“There’s always multiple sides to a story,” he wrote. “There’s always motive behind actions. Assailants can sometimes disguise themselves as victims. People have short memories when they want to believe a narrative. The truth always comes out, it’s just a matter of lifting off the blinders that keep you from seeing it.”

A day earlier, Us Weekly reported Calafiore and Sorbello had split. Reps for both stars have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Dec. 19, Calafiore and Sorbello went on a “magical” trip to Walt Disney World, both sharing photos of their public displays of affection at the park’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom to their respective Instagram accounts. Both even used the caption “love.”

Calafiore, 30, and Maltby, 33 — an alum of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise — made their relationship Instagram official in January 2018. But things went south when cheating allegations were made public in June.

They kept in touch, Calafiore telling PEOPLE in a statement earlier this month that he thought keeping in contact with Maltby was “helping her through everything that had happened” amid their drama.

But it wasn’t. On Dec. 22, Maltby opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about her past with the Big Brother and Ex on the Beach star, outlining a “sick cycle” with Calafiore in which he allegedly lied and downplayed his affair with Sorbello, telling Maltby that he wanted to marry and start a family with her despite her many attempts to uncover the truth.

According to Maltby, his relationship with Sorbello was just for the cameras.

“He continued to tell me he loved me [after our fights], that he was working on fixing this, that I was the end goal and honestly, [Sorbello was] nothing. That he had to play this out for the show,” Maltby told PEOPLE. “I believed him because I couldn’t believe that the man, who had professed to love me and couldn’t wait to marry me, was able to hurt me.”

She even believed his alleged lies after Calafiore appeared on MTV’s How Far Is Tattoo Far? with Sorbello, where the two chose tattoos for one another and exchanged “I love you” for the first time.

A few weeks later, Calafiore and Sorbello sat together at the Final Reckoning reunion where they defined their relationship as open, but explained they had been referring to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend in social media posts. Still, Maltby stayed.

“When you love someone, you want to believe them,” she told PEOPLE, addressing Sorbello. “We talked and fought and he told me about the tattoo and how angry he was about it. I would repeatedly ask him if he was being honest with you because I could see that you loved him. You looked at him like I looked at him. I begged him to be honest and let this all go because I could see how you felt about him and he said you were selfish and it’s just for the show. That you were just as calculating. He said you overstayed your welcome and nothing was happening with you. That a relationship would never work with you.”

Similar things were alleged said by Calafiore to Maltby after he returned from filming The Challenge‘s previous season.

“He told me you two went your separate ways on the show and it was done. That you brought nothing positive into his life, again it was all game related. Anything on social media wasn’t real,” Maltby told PEOPLE, addressing Sorbello. “I have tried too long to help him see what he is doing.”

“I know it’s easy to believe Paulie because I believed everything he said when things were aired about his last relationship,” she added. “He’s charming, endearing, vulnerable and attentive, he’s very lovable and says all the right things to make you want to believe him. I wanted to tell the truth but was also embarrassed and didn’t want to bring attention to how I had been deceived and manipulated. I am not saying this to hurt him either, though I know it will. I know how reactive he is. I am saying this because you deserve the respect of the truth.”