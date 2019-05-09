The Challenge's Cara Maria Sorbello and Paulie Calafiore Are Moving in Together

WARNING: Spoilers from the May 8 episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds ahead.

Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello are going strong.

While speaking to PEOPLE about his shocking elimination from The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Calafiore opened up about something a little more personal: his relationship with fellow Challenge star Sorbello. It’s no secret the two have gone through their ups and downs, but now, he says they’re better than ever.

“We are doing amazing,” Calafiore says. “We push each other every day when it comes to training. We also helped each other with our recovery.”

In fact, things are going so well that the two plan on moving in together — and Calafiore has already moved to Montana, where Sorbello is based.

“I’m happy to say that we’ll be getting a place together in the near future,” he reveals. “But right now, we’re just enjoying each other’s time. We’re just enjoying life. We’ve definitely been through hell and back in and out of The Challenge both times around and it’s only a testament to the connection we have that we have only grown stronger and closer together through everything. It’s a really nasty world out there sometimes and we are standing the test of time.”

Calafiore, 30, and Sorbello, 32, first hooked up last year while they were filming The Challenge: Final Reckoning — and while he was still dating The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Danielle Maltby. Though Calafiore and Maltby, 33, split after the cheating scandal was made public, they’d continued to see each other in 2018 while he pursued an “open relationship” with Sorbello.

In December, the love triangle came to a head when both women spoke out against Calafiore, claiming he was two-timing them. But a few months later, Calafiore and Sorbello got back together — and this time, Maltby is out of the picture.

So how did Calafiore win Sorbello back? It was no easy feat, he admits.

“It was a lot. I think we both sat down and we had very honest conversations with one another and realized that we shouldn’t be dwelling over things that happened over a summer where we really didn’t know where we stood with each other,” he says. “And I think realizing that fact brought us back into the mindset of we really became serious once we were filming [this season]. And then the only thing I could do as a person was show her every single day that she is the person that I want to be with and I’m very serious about her.”

Calafiore says he even went to visit Sorbello’s parents to “have an honest conversation with them.”

“I was like, ‘Look, I know I’m not perfect and I’ll never claim to be perfect,’ ” he recalls. ” ‘Everything that happened over the summer was madness, it’s unfortunate that it all got brought to light in December after we had already become serious, but I plan on showing her and proving that what we had was real.’ “

“Because I think that was the biggest thing: Something that she thought was real all of a sudden was like, ‘Oh my god, is everything all the negative people are saying true?’ ” he continues. “So it’s taken a lot on both of our parts to climb out of it and I’m just happy that we were able to do it, she’s happy we were able to do it and looking back at it all now, we laugh at it.”

“We were stupid over the summer, we probably could’ve handled things a little bit better in December but we worked through things and nobody can take that away from us no matter what,” he adds.

The reality star says he always knew he wanted to be with Sorbello, but faltered because he “didn’t know where she stood.” And he admits he didn’t handle the Maltby situation well.

“I had trouble separating from my ex, in terms of figuring out if it was a good idea at the time to just cut the cord and take a chance, or to just kinda be like, ‘Hey, I want to be here and support you or not,’ ” he says. “I’ll definitely never make that mistake again. There was never really any girls that I was talking to that could’ve put me in a situation when it came to Cara and I being together and there never will be.”

Now, Calafiore says he and Sorbello have fully established themselves as an exclusive couple.

“There’s no open relationship thing, so there’s no confusion like there was in the beginning,” he says. “And we said we only want to be with one another, so that makes the lines very clear about what should be and should not be going on. If anything, it was a life lesson in the sense of how fast something that you care about can be ripped away from you. And then the work it takes to actually care enough about someone to overcome everything. Because in my past, I would normally just be like, ‘Eh, well, that’s another failed relationship. I can only learn as best I can from these mistakes and move on and if I find the right person, try not to make the same mistakes.’ “

“But to actually care about somebody enough to want to work it out with them and not just move on to somebody else, I think that right there just shows how much I’ve grown,” he adds.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.