Cara Maria Sorbello Confirms Retirement from MTV's The Challenge: 'I Am Thankful'

The reality star announced she'd be stepping away from the competition series after last appearing on 2019's War of the Worlds 2

Another Challenge legend will be stepping away from the game.

Following Leroy Garrett declaring last season that The Challenge: Double Agents would be his final run on the MTV competition series, longtime Challenger Cara Maria Sorbello announced Wednesday that she too decided to say "goodbye" to the show.

Sorbello, 35, reposted a photo of Kam Williams on her Instagram Story deeming the 26-year-old "the only acceptable 'new face' of The Challenge."

"I didn't get an official retirement goodbye or chance to pass the crown," continued Sorbello, who made her Challenge debut on 2010's Fresh Meat 2. "But…she didn't need it passed. She walked in with it. Long live the queen. @Iamkamiam_ keep doing amazing things. I will always root for you."

Cara Maria Credit: Cara Maria/instagram

Williams responded to Sorbello on her own Instagram Story, calling her former castmate "the sweetest ever." "Seriously, what an honor," Williams added.

In another Instagram Story, Sorbello posted a photo of a diary entry of hers from August 2009, just before she left to film her first Challenge appearance. In the handwritten entry, Sorbello outlined how she planned to "put everything I have into this show" in hopes of paying off her student loans and bringing home money for her horse, Garnett.

"In the end, I was able to pay off my student loans, get Lasik to fix my eyes, buy my first home, get a new and safe car to battle Montana winter roads, and of course…care for Garnett," she captioned the post. "And so much more. So with that. I am thankful. Best of luck to everyone starting their journeys. Goodbye."

Cara Maria

Sorbello last appeared on The Challenge in 2019 for War of the Worlds 2 on which she made it to the final. She won Battle of the Bloodlines in 2016 and Vendettas in 2018, as well as Challenge spinoff Champs vs. Pros.

She not only won money on the show, but also found love. Sorbello dated Abraham Boise on and off after appearing together on Cutthroat in 2010 and currently lives with boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, whom she met while filming Final Reckoning in 2018.