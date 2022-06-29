"Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?" said the model, who plays Gomez's love interest in season 2 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building

Cara Delevingne Says Kissing Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building 'Was Just Fun'

Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne at the Orlando Magic at the New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Squared Garden.

Cara Delevingne had a blast kissing BFF Selena Gomez on camera!

While chatting with E!'s web series, While You Were Streaming, about the hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, the supermodel got candid about the intimate moment in season 2 where she and Gomez, both 29, shared a smooch.

"It was just fun," Delevingne recalled. "Would anyone in the world not like to kiss Selena?"

"It was just hysterical," she explained. "It's just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it's the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it."

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Credit: Hulu

"We never get to see each other as much because we're so busy," the Paper Towns actress added. "So to be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not. She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with."

In the second season of the Hulu series, which stars Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, Delevingne joined the cast as an "art world insider" named Alice, who eventually develops a romance with Gomez's character, Mabel Mora.

Gomez and Delevingne first met when they were 15 and have developed a close friendship over the years. In 2014, they starred together in mutual friend Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" music video, and even got matching rose tattoos in December last year.

Delevingne, who has spoken openly about being a queer woman in Hollywood, also expressed her gratitude for landing the opportunity to work on the show.

"For me to be able to get to play a queer role meant so much to me, and [Selena] knew that," she said, adding, "To represent that was really exciting."

Audiences were first introduced to Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Gomez) as three strangers who bond over their obsession with true crime. The three Arconia residents teamed up to discover the truth behind their neighbor Tim's sudden death and launched their Only Murders in the Building podcast to document their findings along the way.