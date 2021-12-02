Season 2 started filming on Wednesday, according to Steve Martin and Selena Gomez's social media

Cara Delevingne Joins Friend Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building Season 2

Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne at the Orlando Magic at the New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Squared Garden.

Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne at the Orlando Magic at the New York Knicks basketball game at Madison Squared Garden.

A new neighbor is stepping into Hulu's fan-favorite mystery.

Cara Delevingne has joined the cast for the upcoming season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, alongside her longtime friend and series star Selena Gomez.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Delevingne will play Alice, an "art world insider" who will become just as obsessed with the New York City apartment building's murder mysteries as season 1's unlikely friends Mabel (Gomez,) Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin.)

Hulu previously announced that season 1 of the critically acclaimed show became the streamer's top original comedy series.

Filming for season 2 began on Wednesday. The plot will likely pick up right where the last season left off, with the murder of co-op president Bunny in Mabel's apartment. Mabel, Oliver and Charles will have to prove their innocence while trying to find the real killer. How Delevingne's Alice will fit in has yet to be revealed.

Gomez and Delevingne, both 29, have been friends for several years, dating back to their time starring together in mutual friend Taylor Swift's 2014 "Bad Blood" music video.

They were most recently spotted together at a New York Knicks game in mid-November, where Gomez gave Delevingne a kiss on the cheek to please the arena's Kiss Cam.

In 2015, rumors that Gomez and Delevingne were dating surfaced, though the singer later debunked them.

"Honestly, I loved it," Gomez told PrideSource. in 2015. "I didn't mind it, especially because they weren't talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful."