Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Reenact Hilarious Keeping Up with the Kardashians Scene

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are channeling their inner Kardashians to help pass the time while social-distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the supermodel shared an Instagram of herself reenacting a famous scene from Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her actress girlfriend.

The scene, from an early season of the hit reality show, features a hilarious moment between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as the Poosh creator attempts to end a conversation by simply saying “ABCDEFG.”

In their version, Delevingne, 27, takes on the role of Disick, while Benson, 30, does her best Kardashian impression.

“So are we cool? Like are we in agreement?” Delevingne lip-syncs in a side-by-side video of her and Disick.

“ABCDEFG I have to go,” Benson replies as Kardashian. “It’s just a phrase I like to use.”

“Is that a real phrase?” asks Delevingne.

“It means the conversation is over,” says Benson. “G…goodbye!”

The video was also posted on Tik Tok.

Delevingne also posted an Instagram video of herself having a choreographed karate-inspired fight with actress Margaret Qualley on Tuesday.

“Using our time wisely,” she wrote.

Delevingne and Benson are practicing social-distancing in Los Angeles along with a few of their A-list friends.

Over the weekend, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that Los Angeles was going on a form of lockdown through March 31 that included the closing of restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues and more.

“Our decisions will determine the fate of our loved ones, the length of this crisis,” Garcetti said. “We need to take these steps to protect our city right now. The work we do now will have an impact on the city’s history. We need to do everything now to stop the spread of this virus.”

