Nathan Lane's Teddy Dimas also returns for season 2 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building

See Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer in First Teaser of Only Murders in the Building Season 2

New faces are joining Only Murders in the Building for season 2.

On Sunday, during the Academy Awards broadcast, Hulu dropped the first teaser for the upcoming season which shows the first look at guest stars Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer, who is one of three Oscars co-hosts this year.

Season 2 picks up after season 1's finale and the death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) as Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) attempt to identify her killer.

However, the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide and now the subjects of a competing podcast. In addition, Charles, Oliver and Mabel have to deal with some new neighbors who all think they committed Bunny's murder.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Credit: Hulu

"New York City, who doesn't want to become the talk of the town here," Charles says during their Only Murders in the Building podcast recording.

"We've been warned not to speak out," Oliver says before Mabel interjects and says, "But we here at Only Murders in the Building will not be going quietly."

As the public spotlight on the trio intensifies, they have to work together to solve the mystery surrounding Bunny's death.

"You know what we have to do, just be cool," Charles says.

"Hey, who's cooler than me?" he asks as his millennial co-host retorts: "Everyone."

Charles, Oliver and Mabel aren't the only ones back in action, Nathan Lane's Teddy Dimas also appears in the teaser.

Audiences were first introduced to Charles, Oliver and Mabel as three strangers who bond over their obsession with true crime. The three Arconia residents teamed up to discover the truth behind their neighbor Tim's sudden death and launched their Only Murders in the Building podcast to document their findings along the way. (Season 1 premiered last August.)

The series was renewed for a second season in September and the June 28 premiere date was announced on Friday.

Along with Delevingne and Schumer, Shirley MacLaine and Tina Fey are set to guest star in the new installment.