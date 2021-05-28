Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White Return for Below Deck Med Season 6 — with a Whole New Crew
Below Deck Med season 6 premieres on Bravo June 28
Below Deck Mediterranean season six is almost here.
Premiering on Bravo June 28, the new season will feature returning stars Captain Sandy Yawn and Bosun Malia White — as well as seven brand new cast members — as they set sail from Sibenik, Croatia. The season will be the first without former Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier.
The new trailer, released Thursday, promises lots of drama to come, with drunken kisses, rough seas and explosive fights in the hot tub among the many challenges facing the cast.
"You guys can go through a lot emotionally, and then you bring it back to the complete reset of, 'game on,'" Sandy tells the crew in the beginning of the new clip.
"Guess what? I'm your chief stew now, this how you'll do it," the new Chief Stewardess Katie Flood later adds.
"Right now I'm pissed off with you," she then tells one of her costars before the trailer shows stewardess Lexi Wilson calling home — "Hey mom, I'm quitting this boat," she says.
In addition to Katie and Lexi, the new crew members include chef Mathew Shea, stewardess Courtney Veale and deckhands David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer and Mzi "Zee" Dempers.
Katie has over six years of experience in the yachting industry, but her "non-traditional" management style and philosophy of keeping everyone equal leads to struggles with her team of stews — Lexi, a former Miss Bahamas, and Courtney, who comes to Below Deck from North Wales.
Chef Mathew gets off to a rough start with his first dinner at the start of season 6, Bravo said in a release, and must spend the rest of his time on the yacht making up for his mistakes.
Deckhands David and Zee both set their sights on fellow yachties, but struggle to balance romance and work, while Lloyd is preoccupied by the demands of his job.
Malia, meanwhile, is newly single and ready to let loose. In the new trailer, the bosun shares that she's chasing tequila shots with white wine and quips, "This is what happens when I'm single."
It's not all fun and games though, as she later clashes hard with the captain when one her her deckhands gets hurt.
"That's an incident report Malia," Sandy says as Malia replies, "I'm not a chief officer."
"I don't give a f---," Sandy returns. "You should have come to me that he was hurt."
