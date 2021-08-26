Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Dabbles in Archery: 'My Hobby' is 'Taking Up New Hobbies'

The Academy Award winner shared images on social media of herself practicing her craft in a large field and posing with her target

Brie Larson has a newfound interest in archery.

The Captain Marvel star, 31, showed off her new hobby Thursday on Twitter with side-by-side shots, which show her practicing in a large field and posing with her target.

"My hobby appears to be taking up new hobbies," Larson captioned the post.

On her Instagram Story, Larson posted a close-up shot of her target after practice, which she captioned with three upside-down smiley face emojis. (She did manage to hit the bullseye at least once, according to the photo.)

Larson appears as Captain Marvel (a.k.a. Carol Danvers) in a post-credit scene in the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu, which hits theaters on September 3. Filming for The Marvels, a sequel to the original Captain Marvel movie, is currently underway.

"Gosh, so much going on, a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about," the Academy Award winner said this month on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "But, boy oh boy, is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."

The Marvels, premiering November 11, 2022, will continue the plot developed in Marvel Studios' first female-led film, which raked in over $1 billion at the box office.

In March 2019, Larson told PEOPLE that playing Danvers "changed my life" before the movie even hit theaters.

"Just, in particular, getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice. Those are things that I learned from her," Larson added. "I've been very open about the fact I'm an introvert, I have asthma and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I'm excited to share her with the world."

In addition to being candid about her role as Danvers, Larson has also been open about her sentiments on Hollywood beauty standards. During a 2020 interview with W Magazine, Larson argued that a beauty standard does no exist, noting she "struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast" for much of her young life.

It took a long time, the MCU star said, "to be able to be totally comfortable" with herself.

"The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself," Larson told the outlet. "What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don't feel that they have safety within their own bodies."