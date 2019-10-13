Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach Opens Up About His Son's Overdose: 'I Deal with It Every Day'

Image zoom Captain Lee Rosbach Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Captain Lee Rosbach is still learning how to “cope” with the death of his son.

“I deal with it every day. I hate going to sleep, and I hate waking up. There’s a hole there that can’t be filled,” the Below Deck star told Page Six of his son 42, who died of an accidental drug overdose in July.

“And the person who said, ‘time heals all wounds,’ is full of it. It doesn’t. The only thing that time may do for you is allow you to learn the skills you need to cope with the situation that you’re dealing with,” he added. “As parents, you’re not designed to bury your children.”

Recalling the day he discovered his son had died, Rosbach shared that he was only going over to Joshua’s home “to check on” him.

“I walked in and he was sitting on the sofa with his head in his hands, and I thought he had just passed out. I felt relieved. I thought he was fine,” Rosbach said. “Then I went over to give him a hug, and he was cold. He’d gone.”

Rosbash revealed his late son — who battled addiction for 20 years — had been laid to rest on July 29.

“This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest,” he wrote. “Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries. Whether you live in a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same.”

“We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one I ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled,” he added, as he encouraged others to “do whatever it takes” to get their loved ones “they help they need.”

According to a tribute posted on Dignity Memorial, Joshua died “in the comfort of his home.”

“At the time of his passing he was in the hearts and minds of those he loved the most,” the post read. “A gentle and kind soul, Josh was loved by everyone he came into contact with and never met a stranger. His smile, and although quiet personality were traits that people admired.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.