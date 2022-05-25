Candice Accola Files for Divorce from Joe King After 7 Years of Marriage
Candice Accola and Joe King are going their separate ways.
The Vampire Diaries alum, 35, filed for divorce from her husband, 41-year-old The Fray guitarist Joe King, on April 29 after nearly seven years of marriage.
Accola — who listed the date of separation in January in papers obtained by PEOPLE — filed due to "irreconcilable differences." (A rep for Accola did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)
She has since moved to Nashville while King currently resides in Brentwood, Tennessee.
King popped the question in May 2013, a year after meeting at a Super Bowl event where friend and Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev introduced them.
"I was too chicken to give him my number, so Nina did," Accola told PEOPLE in June 2013 of their sweet first meeting.
The two tied the knot in 2014 in a French Quarter-themed wedding in New Orleans.
In January 2016, Accola and King welcomed their daughter, Florence. King has two daughters, Ava and Elisa, from a previous marriage.
Speculation of a split began earlier this year when fans noticed that both Accola and King removed all posts of each other on their respective social media pages. Additionally, Accola was noticed to no be wearing her ring. The two, however, still follow each other.
For the past week, Accola has been documenting her travels with friends through Europe, including stops in Tuscany, Italy, and Liverpool, England.