Monique Samuels expresses on Sunday's episode of RHOP that she wants to sit down with Candiace Dillard, saying: "I need to apologize to her"

RHOP : Candiace Dillard Wants Monique Samuels in ‘Jail’ for Fight: 'Prosecuted to the Full Extent'

Candiace Dillard wants Monique Samuels to face consequences for her actions.

In a preview for next week's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the women are told that Candiace, 33, has pressed charges against Monique, 37, following their brutal brawl earlier this season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh my God! Monique was charged with second-degree assault," Dr. Wendy Osefo tells her husband in the teaser.

The women later discuss the news at a party hosted in Wendy's daughter Kamrynn's honor.

"Is the goal for her to go to jail?" Robyn Dixon asks Candiace in the clip, to which Candiace says, "Yeah!"

"I want this prosecuted to the full extent," Candiace adds.

The women all look stunned, with Gizelle Bryant saying: "Oh my God!"

Back in November 2019, both Monique and Candiace accused each other of second-degree assault, filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. In December, however, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office informed lawyers for the costars that they would not be pursuing their ongoing cross complaints.

Candiace and her mother discussed taking legal action on Sunday's episode.

"We do not get in the gutter with people," Dorothy tells Candiace. "We call the attorney immediately," she adds.

RELATED: RHOP's Monique Samuels Says She Attempted to Reach Out to Candiace Dillard Days After Fight

Elsewhere in the episode, Karen Huger, who has refused to take sides, admits to Gizelle, 50, and Ashley Darby that she advised Candiace to press charges.

"I said I would look into what she could do legally," Karen, 57, explains to Gizelle and Ashley while on a trip to her hometown in Virginia.

While Candiace has clearly moved past the idea of a reconciliation, Monique expresses a desire to make things right.

During Sunday's episode, Monique and her husband Chris Samuels are visited by their Pastor Chad Carlton and his wife Darice.

"This entire situation has turned my life upside down. ... I need to understand how I allowed someone to push me outside my normal behavior," Monique expresses.

During the sit-down, Pastor Chad tells Monique: "You need to be honest with what's going on in your own heart.

"That may be hard for you because you're used to controlling and orchestrating, but it's you trying to protect everything, because you had to protect everything as a child through young adulthood," Pastor Chad continues

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Potomac Sophy Holland/Bravo

"When I met you, you were a fighter because of the bullying you went through growing up and when you met Chris, you had to prove yourself over and over again. You've been in survival mode since a kid," he says, adding that the fight with Candiace may have been a result of so many feelings Monique had bottled up.

Monique begins to cry, saying that she's "tired" of people "nitpicking" every single thing she does.

"I'm tired of constantly trying to have to prove myself when I know my self worth," Monique continues.

Her pastor then tells her, "You have to ask yourself a question ... why was that such a trigger?"

"In your own mind, you are ideal, but around this group of women — they are not impressed with your own perfection and that causes you disdain. It's something you need to reconcile inside of you," Pastor Chad explains.

Monique agrees, saying, "What you're saying is right. There was a lot of pressure building up inside me that had nothing to do with her."

Image zoom Karen Huger, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard candice dillard/instagram

"She didn't deserve that," Monique adds of Candiace.

Pastor Chad agrees: "It had nothing to do with her."

Monique's husband then asserts that he and his wife need to make things right, considering the fact that he was close friends with Candiace's husband Chris Bassett.

"I really want to reach out to Chris because I do value our friendship," the former NFL star says of Candiace's husband. "He's probably like dang, I thought me and Chris had a friendship. We need to make this right."

"I need to sit down and talk to her," Monique says of Candiace. "I need to apologize to her."