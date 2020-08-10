"The best thing you could do is say, 'You know what girl, I apologize for all that crazy mess,'" Robyn Dixon told Candiace Dillard on The Real Housewives of Potomac

Candiace Dillard Slams RHOP Costars for Telling Her to Apologize to Ashley Darby: 'F--- Y'all'

Candiace Dillard wants to make amends with Ashley Darby — but on her own terms.

Last season was tense, with Candiace, 33, questioning Ashley's quest to get pregnant and calling her a "roach" on the day she gave birth. The women came face-to-face with the hope of putting the past behind them on Sunday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

After giving birth to her first child — a baby boy named Dean, whom she shares with her husband Michael — Ashley, 32, admitted that she's been having a hard time leaving the house.

Wanting to give their friend some baby-free time, Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels planned a "coming out of the house" dinner party for the first-time mom at Via Sophia in Washington, D.C., and invited all of the women, including Candiace.

Gizelle, 49, arrived early to the restaurant to set up seating arrangements.

"Can't put Candiace too close to Ashley," Gizelle said as she set up the place cards.

Monique, 36, arrived shortly after and joked, "We need to remove all the butter knives, and I think we'll be good."

As viewers recall, Candiace swung a knife at Ashley last season at her home when Ashley tried to confront her about the accusations she made about her marriage.

"People who know how to behave can keep their own butter knives," Gizelle told Monique.

After Ashley, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and new Housewife Wendy Osefo arrived at the restaurant, Ashley broke the ice by revealing she has a tear in her anus after giving birth. Then, Gizelle announced that "some apologies need to happen."

"We feel like this group is a sisterhood, and we want to set the tone for a sisterhood and friendship," Gizelle said, making eye contact with both Candiace and Ashley.

"We feel some apologies need to happen," Gizelle added, speaking on behalf of herself and Monique.

Candiace admitted to wanting to be in a better place with Ashley, but she felt the conversation didn't need to happen at the dinner table in front of the other Housewives.

"I would like to get to a place where we can respect each other and agree to disagree, and I don't think that it's appropriate to have this conversation at the table," Candiace told Ashley.

Ashley agreed about wanting to talk but said, "It needs to start with you [Candiace] actually aligning your actions with what you just said."

"It's like, why am I going to continue to make an effort when you constantly say snide things behind my back?" Ashley continued.

"I'm not going to engage you when you have an audience," Candiace replied, to which Ashley said, "You have an audience, too!"

Robyn, 41, later interjected, advising Candiace that "the best thing you could do is say, 'You know what, girl, I apologize for all that crazy mess. Let's move forward.'"

Gizelle then chimed in, asking Candiace if she'd even congratulated Ashley about her child.

"I don't really want her talking about my baby, especially since she was so adamant on Michael not really wanting to have a baby," Ashley said in reference to last year's drama.

The dinner quickly took a dramatic turn as Candiace shared that she felt under attack.

"So is this a dinner for Ashley or a Candiace attack?" Candiace asked. "Because if it's that, then let's talk about Ashley."

"There's an elephant in the room," Ashley said, with Monique adding, "It hasn't been resolved."

"Then stop f------- talking about it," Candiace yelled.

"No! Apologies need to happen," Gizelle said, to which Candiace said, "F--- you."

"F--- all y'all," Candiace added.

Ashley wasn't the only one to have an issue with Candiace this episode.

After making up at the season 4 reunion, Candiace and Monique found themselves at odds with each other again after Candiace invited former Housewife Charisse Jackson to her wedding anniversary party.

Monique revealed during a confessional interview that Charisse had allegedly been spreading "rumors" about her family.

Gizelle shared in her own confessional interview that the rumors allegedly were that Monique and her fitness trainer "were a bit too close" and hanging out in public.

Monique found herself upset with Candiace for inviting Charisse, as she said Candiace knows about the rumors that had allegedly been spread.

Earlier at Ashley's dinner party, before everyone arrived, Gizelle told Monique that Ashley told her that Charisse and Candiace had grown close after Monique and Candiace had their falling-out last year.

"If we're supposed to be friends but you purposely pursue a friendship with someone who you know I don't get a long with — you're literally planning and plotting behind my back, and the fact that I'm even getting this news from Gizelle of all people that is already a dagger in the heart," Monique said of Candiace during a confessional interview.

When Ashley asked about Candiace's anniversary party, Monique shared that she had to "dodge a walrus" in reference to Charisse, prompting Candiace to say, "I did not know you all had that much beef."

"We'll talk later," Monique told Candiace.

"Say what now? You got beef with me?" Candiace said during a confessional interview.

"I can't with the bulls--- ... everybody in this circle knows," Monique said of her issues with Charisse.

The drama will continue on an upcoming episode, with Ashley confronting Candiace again about her behavior.

"You have a hard time being accountable for what you do," Ashley says in the trailer for next week.