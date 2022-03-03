Candiace Dillard Bassett joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in its third season

Candiace Dillard Appears to Hint at Possible RHOP Exit: 'When One Door Closes, Another Will Open'

Could Candiace Dillard Bassett's time on The Real Housewives of Potomac be coming to an end?

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old reality appeared to hint at a possible exit from the hit reality series, sharing a cryptic tweet about the opportunities life presents. "Well. When one door closes, another will open," she wrote.

Dillard's tweet immediately sounded alarm bells amongst her fans, who shared their dismay about a possible depature.

"You better be trolling cause…. We need you," one fan tweeted while another user wrote, "No Candiace, no Potomac. Simple as that."

Alongside a photo of Euphoria character Cassie Howard crying, a third person asked: "What door Candiace!? What door?!"

"If you're done with RHOP, I'm done with Bravo," another individual tweeted. "I already stopped with RHOA because of Nene [Leakes]. I ain't playing with them heaux. I know everything isn't about the show. I'm hoping this is not. 🤞🏽."

Dillard has been a part of RHOP since 2018 when she joined the show during its third season. Offscreen, she has been focusing on boosting her music career.

The Bravolebrity released her debut album, Deep Space, last September. Shortly after its arrival, Dillard performed her single "Drive Back" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She reshared a clip from the appearance on Instagram Thursday.

Dillard's music career became a topic of conversation during the RHOP reunion last November. At the time, guest-host Nicki Minaj questioned Dillard's musical talents and appeared stunned to learn she had sold 20,213 albums at the time.

"20,000 albums? You sold 20,000 albums?" Minaj, 39, asked. "Let me ask you this. If I had a record label, which I do, what would be the selling point that your manager went to the label and said 'Girl, you gotta check out Candiace because boom?"