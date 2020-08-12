RHOP's Candiace Dillard Apologizes for Past Homophobic Tweets: 'It Isn't Acceptable'

"I acknowledge that my words were hurtful, and for that I am deeply sorry," Candiace Dillard said

Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard is apologizing for past homophobic tweets.

Dillard, 33, addressed the tweets, which she said had resurfaced "from nearly 10 years ago," on Wednesday, explaining on Twitter that she has "learned and matured over the past decade."

"To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank [you] for your unwavering support. I love you," Dillard began.

"I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans," she said.

Dillard shared that at the time, she was a "private citizen" who spoke "carelessly and crassly as we often do, and for my lack of better judgement, I am sorry."

"While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive, and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationship with those who identify as LGBTQIA+," she continued.

"While I've learned and matured over the past decade, I am still evolving," Dillard wrote, explaining that the "language I used carelessly wasn't acceptable back then, and it isn't acceptable now."

"I acknowledge that my words were hurtful," she said, "and for that I am deeply sorry."

Dillard went on to assert that she remains "committed to the fight for equality for all."

"While I've personally experienced the pain of disenfranchisement as a Black woman, I will never know firsthand the hurt many LGBTQIA+ people experience from pervasive discrimination, family rejection, barriers to employment, homelessness, homophobia, transphobia and more," said Dillard.

"This has been a humbling experience," Dillard wrote. "But I remain committed to learning and listening to become a more effective and empathetic ally."

Image zoom Candiace Dillard

Dillard explained that she hopes her mistakes will be a "teachable" moment for "those who are willing to listen and learn as it has been for me."

"It's imperative that we love more, have empathy, and search for understanding. I am truly sorry for my comments and I only ask for patience and understanding as I strive to evolve as a person," Dillard concluded.

Bravo had no comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

Dillard's apology was well received by some fans, who applauded her for addressing her past behavior.

"Glad you addressed it but you've never been anything but kind to me and good to me as a fan. We all make mistakes. I am still your STAN!" one fan wrote.