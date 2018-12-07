Candace Cameron Bure Hospitalized After Go-Karting Accident with Kirk: 'My Brother Ran Me Over!'

Candace Cameron Bure is on the mend after a go-karting accident landed her in the emergency room.

The Fuller House star revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday that she suffered a hand injury during a go-karting outing with her brother, Kirk Cameron, and sisters, Melissa and Bridgette Cameron.

“Went go-karting with my brother and two sisters. I’ve been released now, but was in the ER,” Bure said in a video on the way home from the hospital. “Clearly I am fine … but got some damage to my hand, but it’s not broken, and my shoulder, but it’s not broken.”

The actress then shared footage she recorded during her time in the emergency room, saying her brother “ran me over.”

Candace Cameron Bure Candance Cameron Bure/Instagram

“Our fun family day ended up with me in the emergency room,” she said, adding that she feared she might have broken her hand. “They got my rings off and that was one of the most painful things I’ve ever experienced.”

She then shared two photos of her hand injury, which showed her swollen knuckle and bloodied fingers.

Luckily, the doctor came back and revealed the good news that her hand was not broken, just badly bruised.

Candance Cameron Bure/Instagram

“I’m fine! I’m just really bruised, which is amazing to me,” she said. “I’m honestly shocked there’s nothing broken. It’s all good, I’m good.”

And while Bure was seen smiling and laughing during her time in the E.R., the pain from the accident eventually set in.

“It hurts,” she said in a clip, admitting that the “adrenaline” had worn off.

Before the trip to the hospital, Bure and her siblings couldn’t have looked happier during their family reunion.

“The Cameron kids 2018. It only took like 7 years to snap a siblings picture! Getting some good ol’ fashioned family time in with my brother and sisters. #FunTimes at my mom and dad’s house,” she captioned a photo with her siblings.