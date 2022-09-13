Candace Cameron Bure's First Christmas Movie for Great American Family Is Coming in November

Candace Cameron Bure is getting ready for her debut at Great American Media.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Full House star's first movie with the new network since leaving Hallmark in April will be A Christmas ... Present and will premiere on Great American Family in November. Bure, 46, will both star in and executive produce the film.

The movie will see Bure as real estate agent Maggie Larson, described by the network as "an overly scheduled real estate agent and Type-A mom who takes her family to spend Christmas with her widowed brother and his daughter. Maggie and her brother have decidedly different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season."

"A Christmas … Present is about slowing down enough to recognize what's right in front of our eyes," Bure said in a statement. "The hustle and bustle of the Christmas season will arrive before we know it but it's through the quiet moments that we hear God speak to us, directing our path to what's most important."

Paul Archuleta/Getty

The movie was conceived and developed through Bure's Candy Rock Entertainment and marks her first since signing with the company to develop, produce and star in movies and television across the Great American Family and Great American Living channels.

"I am thrilled to be kicking off our partnership with a must-see film like A Christmas…Present," which will delight our fans this holiday season and is indicative of the memorable movies and family-friendly entertainment that Great American Media is looking forward to creating with Candace and the Candy Rock team," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great AmericanMedia.

Bure starred in 29 holiday-themed movies for Hallmark's Crown Media.

"Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace," a Crown Media spokesperson told PEOPLE in April at the time of her departure. "We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions."

A Christmas... Present will be part of Great American Christmas, which kicks off on October 21 with new original holiday movies every Saturday and Sunday through the end of 2022.