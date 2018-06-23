Candace Cameron Bure Celebrates 22 Years of Marriage with Touching Throwback Photos

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating a marriage milestone.

The Fuller House star, 42, shared a tribute to her husband Valeri Bure on Friday, their 22nd wedding anniversary. The mother of three couldn’t help but gush about her life partner as she shared throwback photos from their time dating to their wedding to today.

“Our second in-person date 1994, our wedding day 1996 and a few years later 😉. -Happy 22nd Anniversary my love 🥂🍾👰🏼🤵🏼🧡,” she wrote in the caption. “-There really is something special about growing old together. I love you even more today than I did on our wedding day simply because I KNOW you, 24 years in the making.”

She added, “We’ve refined each other which only happens through sifting out the ugly to get to the beautiful 🌹. And while I don’t want the years to rush by, I’m looking forward to many more wrinkles and gray hair together ❤. Because by then, only through your eyes will you still see me without them. I love you, baby.”

Cameron Bure exclusively revealed her secret to a longlasting marriage to PEOPLE in March, saying she and her husband made sure to take time to themselves.

“I just came back from Switzerland two days ago with my husband,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We had a little five-day vacation, so that was wonderful. We do like to travel and get away from everything here at home in L.A., and from our kids, as much as we love them. We want alone time, you know what I mean? And our kids are older too.”

The couple is very supportive of their kids and of each other. And ultimately, what holds her marriage and family together is their faith in Jesus Christ.

“The reality is the glue for us is Jesus,” she explained. “It’s the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together.”