“I'm not unaware of how insensitive or awkward it may look at times to be talking about a movie or clothing," Candace Cameron Bure said

Candace Cameron Bure Admits 'It Feels Odd' Promoting Her New Film 'With Such Heaviness in the World'

Candace Cameron Bure is staying honest with her fans.

The Fuller House star, 45, shared a candid message on her Instagram Story Tuesday, opening up about the conflict she feels promoting her new movie amidst "all the division and hate" in the world today.

Bure is set to star in the Hallmark film Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which premieres on the network Aug. 22, and explained why she feels "weird" promoting the project at this time.

"Hey there. I'm popping on in person because there's so much heaviness on my heart with what's going on in Afghanistan and Haiti, the vaccine, just all the division and hate," she began, referring to the divide over the coronavirus vaccine, the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the devastating earthquake that hit Haiti Saturday. "I'm just praying, and my heart is heavy."

Bure continued, "And at the same time, I have a job, and I have a movie coming out on Sunday, and I know this sounds like an awkward transition, but you're gonna see my feed all full of promotional stuff."

The actress added that she knew it could look "insensitive" to boost her new movie on social media, but told fans she had an obligation.

"I just wanted to come on here and say it's just weird because we all have to work and do our job, and that's part of my job. And at the same time, it feels odd promoting stuff with such heaviness in the world," she said. "So, I'm not unaware of how insensitive or awkward it may look at times to be talking about a movie or clothing."

Still, Bure said she hopes her social media presence can be a source of joy for her followers.

"I still want my feed to always be a happy place that you can come and kind of get a break from the world," she later said in the address.

Bure, who has starred in dozens of Hallmark films, most recently appeared in the network's 2020 holiday film, If Only I Had Christmas. She's been playing Aurora Teagarden since 2015, when the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series first premiered on Hallmark.

During an appearance on The Paula Faris Podcast in February, Bure shut down criticism that it's easy to star in a Hallmark project.

"I mean really, how hard is it? Don't you get that all the time?" Faris joked about starring in a Hallmark film.