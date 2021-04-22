Candace Cameron Bure Says the Pandemic Was 'Great' for Her Marriage: 'We Got to Enjoy One Another'
The actress has been married to former ice hockey player Valeri Bure since 1996
During the pandemic, Candace Cameron Bure has been able to use the extra time at home to strengthen her bond with longtime husband Valeri Bure.
"I think that the great thing was that we realized how much we love each other, and that might sound silly. We have busy lifestyles and we both travel a lot for our jobs. So when you're back at home and you're spending 24 hours a day [together], it can either go both ways," the Fuller House alum, 45, recently told PEOPLE while promoting her new size-inclusive QVC line, Candace. "It's going to be good or bad, and it has been really great."
She added: "We just got to enjoy one another and realize that, 'Oh, yeah. I really love you. It's been 25 years and you're awesome. I remember why I married you.'"
The couple was also unexpectedly reunited with their daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, after they moved back in.
"It ended up being a really good year in that sense of family. I was so happy that I had my kids back at home because I was very briefly an empty nester at the start of 2020, and then all of a sudden [I] wasn't anymore, but I loved it," she said. "I love being with my kids and spending time with them. So that was great."
With everyone under the same roof again, the Bure family inevitably ran into the challenges of keeping up with work and school obligations within a shared space.
"I don't have an office in my home, so it was like, my husband gets the kitchen table. I get the bedroom," she said. "Obviously, my kids have their own rooms, but that's how we work — everyone goes to their room. We all have to be quiet because everyone's doing homework or college studies or Zoom meetings, or my husband's giving a tasting for our wine business."
Cameron Bure has been married to the former ice hockey player, 46, since 1996. As the couple prepares to celebrate their milestone 25th anniversary, the Make It or Break It alum told PEOPLE that upholding the "give and take" element of a marriage has been crucial for their relationship.
"It's really about talking and listening to one another. I hate using the word compromise because I feel like it sounds like nobody wins when you compromise. It's really about looking after your spouse's needs and then looking at your needs," she said. "If you really want to honor them, you try to do what's best for them and for your whole family. It's hard to not be selfish. That's really, I think, the key to a long-lasting marriage."
"You really have to look at your spouse or your family or whatever beyond yourself, because marriage is not about you," she added. "You're not one person in it, there's two people. So you have to look at each other and value one another above yourself."
