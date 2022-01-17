Candace Cameron Bure Sports 'Hug Like Bob Saget' Sweatshirt in Sweet Photo with Dave Coulier

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends," Candace Cameron Bure captioned a photo with Full House costar Dave Coulier

Candace Cameron Bure is honoring her late TV dad in style.

The actress, 45, shared a photo of her taking a stroll with her Full House costar Dave Coulier, 62, in which she can be seen wearing a sweatshirt that reads, "Love Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget."

Saget, who was known for playing the role of Danny Tanner on Full House, was found dead on Jan. 9 in his Florida hotel room at the age of 65.

"This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends," Cameron Bure, who played daughter D.J. Tanner, captioned the sentimental snap. "Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced."

She continued with a special message for Coulier and his wife Melissa, writing, "@dcoulier and @melissacoulier , I ♥️you. I think that's all you'll hear from me again. I love you. Don't be annoyed 😂."

Referencing the Saget apparel, she added, "I had this sweatshirt made. Thanks @erinnoella for the design and help. I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget."

Cameron Bure then mentioned Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, writing, "@eattravelrock , I have one for you and your family ♥️♥️♥️."

The View alum told her followers that the sweatshirt will be available for purchase, and all of the proceeds will go to benefit the Smith Richardson Foundation.

According to the organization's website, SRF aims to "contribute to important public debates and to address serious public policy challenges facing the United States."

Coulier also shared the photo on his own Instagram page, writing in the caption, "Sharing a funny story, laughing and reminiscing about Bob. Candace's shirt sums it up perfectly: 'Love like Jesus. Hug like Bob Saget.' "

Last week, Cameron Bure honored Saget with a series of images on social media that showed their off-screen bond.

"Hug like Bob ♥️ I love you my sweet sweet Bobby daddy," she captioned her Instagram post alongside a photo of her receiving a hug from Saget during her 1996 wedding.

In addition to the post, the mother of three also shared several pictures of Saget on her Instagram Story including him behind the camera, toasting at a meal, and smiling with the Full House cast.