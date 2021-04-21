Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev, 21, Calls Off Engagement: 'Nobody's Heartbroken'

Candace Cameron Bure revealed that her eldest son, Lev, has ended his engagement to Taylor Hutchison.

"Sorry, you didn't get the memo? We didn't make an announcement, but yeah, he's no longer getting married," the Fuller House alum, 45, confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday.

Cameron Bure said that Lev, 21, is doing "great" despite the couple's decision to halt their wedding plans. "It was a mutual decision," she said. "So nobody's upset and heartbroken."

Lev proposed to Hutchison in Napa, California, last August. They both announced the engagement news via Instagram.

"All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! I cannot wait to be your husband! 💍," Lev captioned his post, while Hutchison simply wrote "surprise surprise" alongside a close-up shot of her diamond ring.

Cameron Bure also congratulated the duo on their relationship milestone. "She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍," she wrote at the time. "We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can't wait for wedding planning shenanigans 🥂🍾💗!!!"

All three Instagram posts have since been deleted.

In addition to Lev, Cameron Bure also shares daughter Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure. The actress previously opened up about how she's adjusted to life as an empty nester after the couple's kids moved out.

"It's crazy, I don't have any kids at home anymore. It went so fast," the Make It or Break It alum said on Good Morning America last January. "Everyone says that, but when you're in the position you realize how fast it goes."

Cameron Bure additionally noted that her 46-year-old husband has a different outlook on the matter. "He was like, 'I finally have time to do everything I wanna do,'" she recalled.

During Cameron Bure's appearance on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast in November, she opened up about what has allowed her marriage to thrive over the years.