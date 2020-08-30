"This mama/mama-in-love can't wait for wedding planning shenanigans," Candace Cameron Bure said

Candace Cameron Bure's Son Lev, 20, Is Engaged! 'We Are SO Excited,' Proud Mom Says

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating her son’s engagement!

The Fuller House star, 44, shared the happy news on Saturday that her son Lev, 20, had popped the question to girlfriend Taylor Hutchison.

“She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to beautiful @taylorrhutchison,” she wrote, alongside several gorgeous photos from the couple’s engagement in Napa, California. “We are SO excited for these cuties.”

Looking ahead to the future, the mom of three added, “And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

Over on his own Instagram page, Lev — who is the son of the actress and husband Valeri Bure — also celebrated the happy milestone moment. “All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! I cannot wait to be your husband! 💍,” he wrote.

“Now time to find my husband boi, get to work,” his older sister Natasha joked in the comment section, adding in a separate message, “I love you guys too much.”

The young couple celebrated another relationship milestone earlier this year: their first anniversary.

“A year of lovin you,” the bride-to-be wrote back in May alongside a photograph of her then-boyfriend.

“Over the last year and a half we’ve watched the love between my daughter @taylorrhutchison and @levvbure grow,” Hutchison's mother wrote in another post celebrating the pair's engagement. “We are so excited for them and can’t wait for their journey to begin!”

Much like her son, Cameron Bure took the next step in her relationship at an early age.

The actress married her husband when she was 20 — and they’ve now been married for 24 years.