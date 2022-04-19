Hallmark Regular Candace Cameron Bure Signs Deal With GAC Media, Including Christmas Programming

Under the agreement, Candace Cameron Bure will develop, executive produce and star in new content for GAC Media

Candace Cameron Bure is about to become the Christmas queen of GAC Family and GAC Living.

GAC Media announced Tuesday morning that the Fuller House star has signed a megadeal with them which will see her develop, executive produce and star in upcoming content for their networks. She'll also take a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks.

And a big part of that will be creating content for the company's annual Great American Christmas franchise.

This news will come as a bit of a shock for fans of Bure, 46, on Hallmark. The actress previously starred in more than 20 movies for the network, as well as hosting various holiday specials and leading the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series. Her new contract with GAC is not exclusive, meaning Bure may continue to appear in the Teagarden movies.

Candace Cameron Bure Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Kim Nunneley/Alexx Henry Studios, LLC

In a statement, Bure explained how GAC Media aligns with her career goals and personal beliefs. "I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose," she said.

Additionally, Bure said that "GAC fits my brand perfectly," and commented on how the content fits into her lifestyle. "We share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about."

Bure's agreement with GAC gives her creative power at the network as a whole, as she'll aid in curating content across GAC. She also will be developing and producing original content through her Candy Rock Entertainment.

GAC Media President and CEO Bill Abbott explained why Bure is the right fit for the role. "Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment's most cherished and relatable stars," he said in a statement. "She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels."