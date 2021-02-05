Candace Cameron Bure Shuts Down Assumption That It's Easy to Star in Hallmark Movies
"I get that all the time — 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?'" the Fuller House star said
Candace Cameron Bure is responding to a common assumption she faces that making movies for the Hallmark Channel is easy.
During the Fuller House star's recent appearance on The Paula Faris Podcast, host Paula Faris expressed her desire to make a cameo in one of the made-for-TV films and joked, "I mean really, how hard is it? Don't you get that all the time?"
"I'm kidding!" Faris added, though Cameron Bure, 44, confirmed that she does often face that remark.
"Can we just talk about this for a second?" she said. "I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?' And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor? No? Then no, you cannot.'"
Cameron Bure has starred in 18 Hallmark movies — nine Christmas-themed, and nine from the Aurora Teagarden mystery series. Her most recent was If I Only Had Christmas, which premiered this past November.
"You can be a background person, they're called extras," she told Faris of her Hallmark aspirations. "If you don't have a speaking part, that's easy. I can make that happen. If you have a speaking part, then we're going to have to make sure you can do the job."
The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about how she handles social media criticism in general, emphasizing that it's often necessary to stand up for herself.
"I do let a lot of it go — the majority — but when there's so many comments, I think that's when you have to stand up for yourself," she said on PEOPLE in 10 last week. "So of course we can 'ignore the haters,' but when there are people that are making jokes thinking it's in good fun, they're not thinking they're being hateful, so I wouldn't call them haters."
"We have to realize and let people know that there's real people and feelings behind a computer screen or a phone," she continued. "So I think standing up for yourself is always appropriate."