Candace Cameron Bure Says Sharing Memories of Bob Saget with Her Full House Family Is 'Comforting'

"We all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times," Candace Cameron Bure tells PEOPLE

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the grieving process as she continues to mourn Bob Saget's death.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cameron Bure, 45, says "there are good days and there are really hard days, and I'm doing okay. I think we all are, but each day it feels a little better."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"But then, just like the announcement of Fuller House today, it's like, 'Oh, but Bob's not here to share that news with us,'" the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries Haunted by Murder star continues, referencing the news that Netflix's Fuller House is headed to cable television later this month. "It's all the reminders that make it tough."

On those tougher days, Cameron Bure says she's been leaning on her inner circle, including her Full House costars and Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo.

"It's been talking to my friends, talking to Kelly, talking to my Full House family," she says. "The good thing is, we all want to keep his legacy alive, so I want to talk about Bob. I want to share things about Bob and share about the laughs and the good times, and that part feels comforting."

"I can't watch the shows yet. It's hard for me to hear his voice. It makes me sad," she continues. "So, the comforting [part] is remembering the good times and laughing and telling stories and thinking, 'Oh, Bob would've said this,' or 'Bob would've made this joke.' That feels really good."

Adds Cameron Bure: "I will cherish every single moment and I'll just continue to remember them for the rest of my life."

Candace Cameron Bure Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Courtesy of DaySpring

Saget died on Jan. 9 at age 65. At the time, his body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, one day after he performed a stand-up set nearby. He was laid to rest five days later.

Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD later revealed in a toxicology analysis that Saget's death was "the result of blunt head trauma," ruling the manner of his passing an accident not tied to any illicit drugs or toxins. Additionally, the comedian's autopsy indicated he had severe fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes when he died.

Following his death, Cameron Bure has shared her heartbreak numerous times on social media. In one post on Jan. 11, she called the late comedian the "glue" that held their TV family together, and stated, "My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenage years and the rest of adulthood."

Candace Cameron Bure honoring Bob Saget Candace Cameron Bure with Bob Saget years ago | Credit: Candace Cameron Bure/instagram

On Tuesday, it was reported that Saget's wife and three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office. The lawsuit was in an effort to prevent the release of documents tied to Saget's death.

The Sheriff's Office later responded to the lawsuit, telling PEOPLE in a statement: "While we are sensitive to the family's concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public's right to know."

The following day, Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu granted the emergency motion for a temporary injunction to Saget's family, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The move will legally prohibit the case's defendants from releasing further materials tied to Saget's death records, including photographs and audio recordings, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Bob Saget Bob Saget | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Amid the news of the Saget family's filing, Cameron Bure tells PEOPLE, "I'm very, very protective of his family and their feelings and their emotions and their mental health."