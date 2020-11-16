Candace Cameron Bure Shares Note Lori Loughlin Wrote to Celebrate Fuller House Finale: 'Miss You'

Lori Loughlin did not appear in the second half of Fuller House's final season due to her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal

On Monday, the actress, 44, posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram in honor of the one-year anniversary since the hit Netflix series — a reboot of Full House — wrapped filming its final season.

Sharing a video of the cast hugging on the final day on set, Cameron Bure wrote, "One year ago today, we said our final goodbyes to Fuller House. 5 amazing seasons filled with love, laughter and a few tears “I miss you all so much! #SheWolfPack #friendsforever #FullerHouse #family."

Cameron Bure also shared numerous behind-the-scenes snaps from the show on her Instagram Story — including one photo of a bouquet of flowers with a note seemingly written by Lori Loughlin, whose character Aunt Becky did not appear in the second half of the fifth and final season due to her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you," the note read, signed by "Lori."

Loughlin, 56, was featured in four seasons of Fuller House. — She is currently serving a two-month prison sentence for her role in the high-profile scandal.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in November 2019, Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibler in the series, called Loughlin “one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met” and said she was missed greatly while the cast taped the series finale.

“It was really sad, and we could feel her absence,” she said. “It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t.”

On May 22, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the actress to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.