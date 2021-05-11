Candace Cameron Bure has been candid in the past about her passionate relationship with Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Spicy’ Sex Life is the Secret to Her Nearly 25-Year Marriage with Valeri Bure

The Full House alum, 45, and the retired hockey player, 46, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary next month – and intimacy is one of their long-lasting secrets.

"I think it's important. You've got to keep it up. The longer you're married it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy," Cameron Bure said on Daily Blast Live Tuesday. "I love that. My husband and I do."

She added, "That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage."

"Just do something unexpected," the Full House star advised couples in a sexual slump. "Maybe lay in a way you don't normally lay. He'll be like 'woah.' You'll surprise him!"

Cameron Bure was criticized by some members of the Christian community after posting a playful photo in September, in which her husband could be seen touching her breast.

Despite the backlash, the Hallmark star proudly stood up for herself and spoke about sex being a healthy part of her relationship.

"I've been married for 24 years. I'm a Christian, my husband's a Christian and I'm really proud that we've managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work," she said on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast in November. "This is something to be celebrated as a Christian."

The Full House star continued, "Sex doesn't stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you've never had sex, and we only know that you've had sex three times because you've had three children."

Cameron Bure and her husband share daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

"If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage," she said on the podcast.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Cameron Bure's marriage has strengthened, she told PEOPLE last month.

"I think that the great thing was that we realized how much we love each other, and that might sound silly. We have busy lifestyles and we both travel a lot for our jobs. So when you're back at home and you're spending 24 hours a day [together], it can either go both ways," the actress told PEOPLE. "It's going to be good or bad, and it has been really great."

