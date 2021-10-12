"There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show," she said

Candace Cameron Bure Says She Has 'PTSD' from Her Time at The View: 'It Was So Difficult'

Candace Cameron Bure learned a lot at The View — but she's certainly glad her time there is over.

During an appearance on this week's episode of the ABC show's Behind the Table podcast, Cameron Bure, 45, opened up her co-hosting stint from 2015 to 2016 for seasons 19 and 20.

"The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now," said the Fuller House alum. "There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."

Cameron Bure, who felt "pressure" to represent conservatives on national television, also said the topics being discussed every day were a big part of the challenge for her. "[I was] just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn't want to talk about or didn't care about," she recalled.

ABC's "The View" - CANDACE CAMERON BURE Credit: Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

The schedule soon "took its toll" on her body, which she said subsequently affected her "emotional health."

"When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach," she said. "I hated that feeling. And then I'm like, 'I don't know who's going to come at me.'"

And though she often ended up "crying before the show" due to the stress, she said she doesn't necessarily regret the experience.

"I don't know that I regret anything, honestly," she said. "I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I'm very, very grateful for it."

Speaking to PEOPLE recently for The View's 25th anniversary, Cameron Bure said while she would "never want a permanent seat at the table again," it "always feels like family" when she comes back as a guest.

"When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more ever-green topics and less about politics," she recalled. "Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything."

"The lighter version of the show I thought I was going to work for suddenly became solely about politics. I felt like I was back in school, doing 4-5 hours of homework a night. It was exhausting," she continued. "Along with that, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week to be with my family on the weekends. I'm surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did."

Fellow former panelist Raven-Symoné, who co-hosted from 2015 to 2016 as well, was also a guest on this week's episode of Behind the Table. She joked about being "catfished" into the co-hosting gig, saying she joined believing the talk show would be less politically focused.

Raven Symone HGTV Show Credit: Quentin Ryan

"I really did want to be on that show and talk about topics that I'm good at and know about and really succeed in a positive way," said the 35-year-old Raven's Home star. "I'm not used to flopping, I'm not used to failing. And I feel like a little bit of a fail because of it. But it wasn't my fault, which made it even worse."