Candace Cameron Bure Says She and Husband Don't Schedule Intimacy — But They're 'Happier' After Sex

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her sex life with her husband Valeri Bure.

The Full House alum, 46, revealed she and her husband still have a healthy sex life after 26 years of marriage on Tuesday's episode of Mayim Bialik's Breakdown podcast.

"I'm a happier person and my husband's a happier person when we've had sex," she told host Mayim Bialik.

Cameron Bure added the pair "don't have a schedule" for intimacy but "make time for each other [and] still love each other physically."

She adds that she wishes "sex within marriage [didn't] get such a bad rap."

Cameron Bure says her husband tends "much more reserved" and "little more serious about life" due to his Russian upbringing. She shared, "When there's that playfulness, like, there is nothing that makes me happier and more attracted to him."

The mother of three admitted that she loves when her husband makes her laugh since it is one of her "love languages."

In 2021, the former View co-host revealed that intimacy is one of her secrets to a long-lasting marriage.

"I think it's important. You've got to keep it up. The longer you're married it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy," Cameron Bure said on Daily Blast Live at the time. "I love that. My husband and I do."

She added, "That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage."

"Just do something unexpected," the Full House star advised couples in sexual slumps. "Maybe lay in a way you don't normally lay. He'll be like 'woah.' You'll surprise him!"

Cameron Bure was criticized by some members of the Christian community after posting a playful photo in September 2020, in which her husband could be seen touching her breast.

Despite the backlash, the actress proudly stood up for herself and spoke about sex being a healthy part of her relationship.

"I've been married for 24 years. I'm a Christian, my husband's a Christian and I'm really proud that we've managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work," she said on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast. "This is something to be celebrated as a Christian."

She continued, "Sex doesn't stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you've never had sex, and we only know that you've had sex three times because you've had three children."

Cameron Bure and her husband share a daughter Natasha, 24, and sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20.