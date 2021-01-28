Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Daughter Has Come to Her Crying After Getting 'a Lot' of Social Media Hate

After making headlines for calling out social media "haters" on her Instagram, Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the effect mean commenters have had on her daughter Natasha.

The Full House alum, who shares Natasha, 22, as well as sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18, with husband Valeri Bure, recently spoke to PEOPLE in 10 about the negativity social media can bring.

"My daughter deals with it a lot and she's come to me many days crying because of what people have commented on her social media," said Cameron Bure, 44. "But I do tell her, 'Listen a lot of times, people are writing mean things 'cause they're trying to poke the bear. They just want to get a rise out of you; they actually want attention.'"

"'And they know they can get attention by being mean, so in that case it is good to ignore them,'" she continued. "'Also, if you want to be a part of social media, it's part of what comes with it so you're going to have to have thick skin as well if you want to continue posting, which is just a sad thing but it's truth.'"

As for dealing with social media criticism herself, Cameron Bure said she lets "a lot of it go," but also knows when it's time to stand up for herself.

"I do let a lot of it go — the majority — but when there's so many comments I think that's when you have to stand up for yourself," she said. "So of course we can 'ignore the haters' but when there are people that are making jokes thinking it's in good fun, they're not thinking they're being hateful, so I wouldn't call them haters."

"We have to realize and let people know that there's real people and feelings behind a computer screen or a phone, so I think standing up for yourself is always appropriate," the Fuller House star added.

Most recently, she stood up for herself after finding a slew of negative comments on her family's holiday photo, which Cameron Bure shared to Instagram.

When Cameron Bure began receiving negative remarks about the post, she responded in the comments section, "Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don't like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please."

The mother of three then called out people "who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary" on her Facebook.