Candace Cameron Bure Says Bob Saget Was 'So Much More' Than Her TV Dad: The Loss is 'Unbearable'

Candace Cameron Bure Says Bob Saget Was 'So Much More' Than Her TV Dad: The Loss is 'Unbearable'

Candace Cameron Bure is continuing to struggle with the loss of Bob Saget.

On Thursday morning, the 45-year-old actress appeared on Today to talk about grieving her late TV dad and dear friend, in her first interview since his sudden death last month.

After co-host Hoda Kotb pointed out that Cameron Bure kept referring to Saget as if he is still here, the Christmas Under Wraps star explained, "I can't believe he's gone forever. I just can't."

"My brain has not comprehended that yet," she continued. "You know, I think that for even TV viewers, you might think, 'Oh, he played your dad on TV' — but Bob was so much more than that. I mean, [he was] really one of my closest friends for 35 years."

"To think that he's not here and we're not gonna have another joke or another hug, or just another bit of ridiculousness in life, it's almost unbearable for me to think about," she added.

In the wake of his death, Cameron Bure has shared her heartbreak numerous times on social media.

On Jan. 14, the actress posted a photo of herself hugging Saget during her 1996 wedding on Instagram. "Hug like Bob ♥️ I love you my sweet sweet Bobby daddy," she captioned the black-and-white picture.

Days earlier, she shared another picture of herself with Saget, writing that the late comedian was the "glue" that held their TV family together. "My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood," she wrote in part on Jan. 11.

Elsewhere in her Today interview, Cameron Bure also spoke about the last text message that she received from her Full House costar.

Noting that she and Saget had gotten into "a little tiff" two weeks prior to his death, Cameron Bure said the two were able to resolve the issue as she pulled out her phone to retrieve the messages they shared.

"I'm so scared that I'm going to pull up his text and then accidentally delete it one day," she said, getting emotional. "It scares me so much because I don't ever want to lose this."

"We were going to have dinner, and we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner," Cameron Bure continued. "But, in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry."