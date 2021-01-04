Candace Cameron Bure Responds to 'Haters' Who Criticized Family Photo with 'Many Unkind Comments'

"If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen," the Fuller House star wrote on Facebook

Candace Cameron Bure is asking her followers to give up rude comments in 2021.

The Fuller House star, 44, shared a family photo on Instagram Saturday in celebration of the new year — but quickly felt the need to ask commenters to be nicer with their reactions.

"Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible 🙏🏻. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO," Bure captioned the photo, which features her, her husband Valeri Bure and kids Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

The snap, which was taken by Fuller House costar Dave Coulier's wife, photographer Melissa Coulier, shows the family of five posing on a wooden porch. While Candace, Valeri and Maksim smile for the picture, Natasha and Lev strike a more serious pose.

After receiving a mixture of positive and negative comments, Candace responded with her own comment on the post, writing, "Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please."

Natasha also commented on the photo, writing, "Omg!!!! I didn’t smile or look at the camera 😨😨 sue me!!! 🤪🤪🤪," and in another comment, "vibes."

On Facebook, Candace doubled down, sharing her disappointment at the reaction to the photo.

"I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments," she wrote. "Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?"

"I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you," she continued, adding that "it doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude."

Candace encouraged people to "be better than that" and added that she is "praying for humanity."