Candace Cameron Bure Says Backlash at 'Traditional Marriage' Comment 'Absolutely Breaks My Heart'

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out following backlash to her comments about featuring "traditional marriage" stories on Great American Family (GAF) network.

The Full House alum — who serves as the the chief creative officer for GAF network — addresses the controversy in a statement to PEOPLE.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone," says Bure, 46. "It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn't be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever."

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately," she continues. "My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

Paul Archuleta/Getty

The actress also addresses those people who criticized her directly.

"To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you," she says. "To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.

"I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network," she adds. "I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I've never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God's greatness in our lives through the stories I tell."

Cameron Bure concludes her statement: "The God we serve is a wildly creative and loving God."

"He didn't just capture a small part of my heart, He has captured all of my heart. He will be reflected in everything I do and say; in my family, my work and my interactions with people from all walks of life, God's love and God's compassion is front and center," she shares. "All of that comes from the LOVE that God himself showered upon humanity when he gave the gift of joy and forgiveness on the first Christmas morning 2000 years ago. It is why I love Christmas stories and sharing true joy and true peace with millions of people around the world."

She adds, "And in the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you'll join me in sharing God's hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish."

Bure told The Wall Street Journal earlier this week that her forthcoming work with GAF will "keep traditional marriage at the core" of its storytelling.

Bill Abbott, the former Hallmark Channel CEO who now runs GAF, added of featuring same-sex couples: "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

The remark garnered backlash from stars JoJo Siwa, Jonathan Bennett and Hilarie Burton.

JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure. Frazer Harrison/Getty; Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Honestly, I can't believe ... that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa, 19, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Cameron Bure's Full House costar Jodie Sweetin was among those who shared their support for Siwa, posting a red heart emoji alongside her comment: "You know I love you."