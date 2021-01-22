"A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people," she explained

Candace Cameron Bure is responding to criticism after several fans took issue with who the actress follows on social media.

Cameron Bure, 44, addressed the backlash on Instagram Thursday, explaining that she enjoys following a diverse group of people with varying points of view.

"I read several comments from people … that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram," said Bure, who follows over 1,100 accounts on the app.

In her video, Cameron Bure stressed that a "follow does not mean an endorsement."

"And it's always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people — politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like. But a follow does not mean an endorsement," she explained.

She continued: "A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what's going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument. I follow people in entertainment that I don't necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out."

Cameron Bure said she is dedicated to hearing and understanding both sides of the political spectrum.

"I follow left and right, but it doesn't make my blood boil," she said. "I don't get angry at it. So maybe it's healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn't upset me — it just gives me perspective."

This isn't the first time Cameron Bure has had to defend herself on social media. In December, she responded to "haters" who criticized her family photo.

"Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I'm praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible 🙏🏻. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO," Cameron Bure captioned the photo, which featured her, her husband Valeri Bure and kids: Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

The snap, which was taken by Fuller House costar Dave Coulier's wife, photographer Melissa Coulier, showed the family of five posing on a wooden porch. While Cameron Bure, her husband and Maksim smiled for the picture, Natasha and Lev struck a more serious pose.