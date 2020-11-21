Candace Cameron Bure Reflects on Backlash to Handsy Photo with Her Husband

Candace Cameron Bure is getting candid about sex.

During a recent appearance on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast, the Fuller House star, 44, opened up about the backlash she received from some members of the Christian community after posting a playful photo in September, in which her husband could be seen touching her breast.

“For those of you who may casually follow me on Instagram, you will know that my husband is not on Instagram very often. I call him the unicorn because he only makes an appearance a couple times a year,” the actress said while sharing the backstory behind the image.

While out to lunch one day with their 20-year-old son Lev — who recently got engaged — she said it was “so pretty” outside that she asked if they could take some photos together.

“At the very end of it, he had his arm draped around my shoulder, and then the very last picture he grabbed my boob,” she continued. “And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so funny, can I please post this?’”

Although the mom of three, who initially posted the image on her Instagram Story, said she got a lot of “positive” messages about the photo, not everybody had the same response.

“Oh that’s so inappropriate that you posted that as a Christian. You should be more modest,” she said of some of the comments she received, which prompted her to not only defend the photo, but also repost it on her Instagram feed with an unapologetic caption.

“I’ve been married for 24 years. I’m a Christian, my husband’s a Christian and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work,” she explained. “This is something to be celebrated as a Christian.”

“Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you’ve never had sex, and we only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children," she continued. "If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage."

Getting even more personal, the star went on to reflect on how difficult it was to embrace her sexuality when she first got married.

“I lived in such a fear of ‘Oh my gosh, I'm not supposed to be a sexual person, because I have to save myself. God is going to think negatively of me if I'm having sex or doing things or fooling around,” she said. “There was such a shame culture on it that when I got married, I was like, I don’t know how to adjust my brain.”