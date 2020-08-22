Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Fan's Criticism of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli's Sentencing

Candace Cameron Bure had a succinct response to criticism of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli’s prison sentences.

In response to the news, one social media users wrote that they felt the pair’s sentences were too short. “They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in,” the social media user wrote, referring to the couple’s daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21.

Cameron Bure went on to reply to the Instagram user with a pensive face emoji.

On Friday, the actress also shared a social media post, reminding her followers to “always lift up others.” “We could all use a little EXTRA encouragement these days,” she added.

In 2019, Cameron Bure opened up about the college admissions scandal after Loughlin and her husband were first charged.

During a Today show appearance at the time, the actress said that she and the rest of the Fuller House cast will “always be there for each other.”

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” she said. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in 2019 with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, in addition to charges of money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud.

Both initially pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

In May, Loughlin confessed to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the actress and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them ever participated in the sport.

In addition to her jail time, Loughlin will serve two years of probation, pay a $150,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service. Giannulli will also pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

It's unclear when Loughlin and Giannulli will report to prison.

"I made an awful decision," Loughlin said while addressing the court on Friday. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."