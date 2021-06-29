Candace Cameron Bure’s Full House costars are to thank for the start of her relationship and now 25 years of marriage to Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Shares Pics of Night She and Her Full House Costars First Met Her Husband

Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure have a meet-cute right out of an episode of Full House!

It all went down in 1994 at the the 3rd Annual Rock'n the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game where Bure — a former professional hockey player — was on the ice.

As Cameron Bure explained, Coulier, 61, was the one who secured the invite for her, Saget, 65, and Loughlin, 56.

"I did some internet digging," Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos from the night including one of her and her Full House family posing together at the event.

"The first photo is the night I was introduced and met my future husband, Valeri Bure," Cameron Bure said.

Two other photos showed Cameron Bure and Loughlin as they watched the game. Though, as Cameron Bure said, she was watching "a super cute, blonde haired, extremely talented Russian pro hockey player in the blue helmet" talking to "his talented super star brother, [fellow hockey star Pavel Bure]."

Candace Cameron Bure Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cameron Bure's post came in honor of her 25th wedding anniversary.

She went on in her caption to express gratitude to Coulier, Loughlin and Saget for their role in helping her meet her husband.

"Thank you @dcoulier for taking me to my first hockey game," she wrote. "Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you @bobsaget for watching out for me like a dad 😉."

Saget commented, "When Val gave you his sweaty jersey after the game I knew it was a done deal. Love you. And Val!!! ❤️"

Coulier added, "I'm your #cupid Love you and Val❤️."

Candace Cameron Bure Valeri and Pavel Bure | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cameron Bure and Bure wed in 1996 and share three children: daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

In a sweet tribute to mark their anniversary, the Fuller House alum spoke about her "secret" to a happy marriage which included the couple's relationship to God, communication, laughter, and sex.

"I'm often asked for marriage advice. What's the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day," Cameron Bure wrote alongside photos of their anniversary trip.

She attributed their long-lasting love to "Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn't willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it's not just a feeling.)."