Candace Cameron Bure Urges Fans to 'Go Hug a Friend' on Anniversary of 'Full House' Dad Bob Saget's Death

Candace Cameron Bure is remembering her TV dad Bob Saget.

The Full House star shared a sweet tribute to her late costar on Monday, the one-year anniversary of his death.

"I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone," Bure, 46, wrote on Instagram. "Videos I couldn't watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh 😂"

She continued, "They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I'm grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob❤️ *now go hug a friend like Bob would."

Bure and Saget's costar Dave Coulier also took a moment to share a memory with Saget — including a picture of a warm hug between the friends in front of the Full House house.

"Bob could always bring out the 5th grader in me," wrote Coulier, 63. "I met him when I was just an unknown, 18 year-old standup at a small club in Detroit. We became instant brothers."

He added, "Sometimes, I still grab my phone, ready to share one of the hundreds of silly bits that we did together. At some point today, Ill think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears. Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they're still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget"

Saget was found dead at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2021. One month later, his family confirmed that he died due to head trauma. He was 65.

He played Danny Tanner on Full House starting in 1987. Bure joined him as on-screen daugher D.J. Tanner, and Coulier played comic pal Joey Gladstone. All three actors reprised their roles on the reboot Fuller House, which ran on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

Candace Cameron Bure and Bob Saget. candace cameron bure/instagram

Shortly after his death was confirmed, Bure reacted to the news, writing on Twitter, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

The following day, Bure posted a slideshow of photos featuring her and Saget on the Full House and Fuller House set hugging and smiling at each other. "I love you sooooo much. I don't want to say goodbye 💔. 35 years wasn't long enough," she captioned the images.

Bure later paid tribute to Saget in a lengthy Instagram post, calling the late actor "the glue" of her Full House family.

"Oh, Bob. Why'd you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue," Cameron Bure wrote beside a photo of her hugging Saget. "The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue.

"My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood," she wrote in part, beside a photo of her hugging Saget. "We've always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren't just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I've ever felt before."

Candace Cameron Bure with Bob Saget years ago. Candace Cameron Bure/instagram

Bure's tribute post comes after Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo reflected on her first year without the actor.

In a recent appearance on the Today Show, Rizzo, 43, explained what keeps her going through the grief — and it includes some of the people and concepts that Saget loved dearly.

"When I think about the fact that I haven't talked to, or seen my husband in a year, that's very surreal and very, very strange," she said through tears.

Rizzo also said she's trying to infuse some of Saget's optimism into the way she grieves: "I'm really trying to take from it what you can do to turn this into a positive experience because Bob did that. He had so much loss in his life, and he turned everything into a positive, reflective experience. If he did that, I want to use this experience in the same way."

"The missing him and the being sad about it doesn't go away," Rizzo added. "The grief now has morphed into this tremendous gratitude for the time that we had together."