Candace Cameron's Most Talked-About Social Media Moments, from Clapbacks to Her 'Biblical' TikTok
The Full House star regularly updates fans on Instagram, sometimes drawing criticism for her content
Candace Cameron Bure is a staple on social media — and she doesn't hold back when it comes to responding to haters in the comments.
The Full House alumna, 45, has had her fair share of iconic social media moments, from '90s throwbacks to handsy pics with her husband and, most recently, a TikTok that received criticism for being too "seductive."
Read on for Cameron Bure's most talked about posts.
Apologizing for 'Biblical' Dancing Video
On July 28, Cameron Bure shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story, addressing a video she originally posted to TikTok and later on her Instagram feed.
The video, which has since been deleted from Instagram but still remains on TikTok, shows Bure lip-syncing to Lana Del Rey's "Jealous Girl," leaning in front of the camera and later holding up a Bible. Atop the video, she wrote, "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit."
Addressing the backlash she received for the quick clip, she told her fans that it was not her "intention" for the video to be perceived as "weird" and "seductive," as many viewers deemed it to be.
"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," Cameron Bure began. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention."
"Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work," she later added.
Reaching 5 Million Followers
Cameron Bure hit the 5 million followers mark on Instagram in late July 2021 and celebrated the achievement with a video of herself dancing to the Lou Bega song, "Mambo No. 5."
After she danced through the lyrics "one, two, three, four," the clip suddenly transitioned to Cameron Bure sitting on her couch with massive pink balloons reading "5 M."
"1..2..3..4...5 MILLION FOLLOWERS!!" she began in the caption before quoting her Full House character, DJ Tanner: "Oh my lanta. I love that I have all of YOU on this journey with me, thank you for following along! #5million #5millionstrong #5millionfollowers #thankyou."
Trolling Her Kids
Earlier in July, Cameron Bure hilariously called out her kids after discovering that she wasn't able to view some of their online activities, joking in a video, "I don't know why my kids block me on their Stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram."
The mother of three — who shares daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with husband Valeri Bure — added in the caption of her Instagram post, "I'm not a regular mom. I'm not a cool mom either 😎."
In the comments section, Cameron Bure's Fuller House costar Jodie Sweetin shared that she was also in the same situation with her own children.
"Hahahaha…. My kids do the same thing. Block me, but not my man, or my friends who follow them," she wrote. "So… I still see what they're up to 🤦♀️."
A '90s Throwback
In honor of her 25th wedding anniversary with Bure, the actress shared photos on Instagram of the day she met him, revealing that her Full House costars Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin were by her side for the momentous occasion.
It all went down in 1994 at the the 3rd Annual Rock'n the Puck Celebrity Hockey Game where Bure — then a professional hockey player — was on the ice.
As Cameron Bure explained, Coulier was the one who secured the invite for her, Saget and Loughlin.
"I did some internet digging," Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos from the night including one of her and her Full House family posing together at the event.
Celebrating Christmas — in May
In addition to Full House and Fuller House, Cameron Bure has appeared in more than two-dozen Hallmark Channel films throughout her career, including several holiday movies
In May, she shared a selfie on her Instagram Story revealing she was decked out for the holidays while on what appeared to be the set of a new Christmas movie. In the pic, she had her hair styled in wavy curls, wore a red dress and donned red lipstick to match.
"It's Christmas of course," she captioned the smiling photo, including a Christmas tree emoji.
Calling Out the 'Haters'
On Jan. 2, 2021 Cameron Bure shared a family photo on Instagram in celebration of the new year.
The shot, which was taken by Fuller House costar Dave Coulier's wife, photographer Melissa, showed the actress posing on a wooden porch alongside her husband and kids.
When Cameron Bure began receiving negative remarks about the post, she responded in the comments section, "Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don't like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please."
The mother of three then called out people "who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary" on her Facebook.
"Manners and respect. If you don't like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen," she wrote. "P.S. Please don't tell me to ignore the 'haters.' There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, 'with love.' Umm... that's not love. That's rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone."
Getting Handsy
In September of last year, Cameron Bure posted a playful picture of herself with her husband in which the retired hockey player was seen with his hand on her breast. The photo apparently didn't get everyone's stamp of approval, and after initially deleting the image, the actress reposted the handsy snap and addressed her "Christian" critics on her Instagram Story.
"Most of you love that post that you just saw. And for all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said, per the Daily Mail. "We have so much fun together."
"He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she continued. "I'm sorry if it offended you — I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."
Reflecting on Full House
In 2019, Cameron Bure marked the 32-year anniversary of the Full House premiere on her Instagram page.
At the time, she posted a photo of her days as D.J. Tanner alongside John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and the Olsens.
"Full House premiered 32 years ago and I'm having a FULL ON moment 🙏🏼🥰What a journey it's been . . . my heart is filled with so much gratitude & love 💖💛 #fullhouse #memories#family," she captioned the throwback shot.
Taking on Body Shamers
Back in 2018, Cameron Bure spoke out against an Instagram user who left a body shaming comment about her figure below a sweet picture of her with her son Lev.
"All that excercising [sic] and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?" the social media user wrote in a comment found by the @commentsbycelebs Instagram account, seemingly mistaking her then-18-year-old son for her husband.
Although she chose not to correct the social media user on that point, she did speak out against their body-shaming comment.
"If a 25 inch waist looks big to you … then you're looking through an altered lens. Be well," she wrote.