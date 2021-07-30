Candace Cameron's Most Talked-About Social Media Moments, from Clapbacks to Her 'Biblical' TikTok

On July 28, Cameron Bure shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story, addressing a video she originally posted to TikTok and later on her Instagram feed.

The video, which has since been deleted from Instagram but still remains on TikTok, shows Bure lip-syncing to Lana Del Rey's "Jealous Girl," leaning in front of the camera and later holding up a Bible. Atop the video, she wrote, "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit."

Addressing the backlash she received for the quick clip, she told her fans that it was not her "intention" for the video to be perceived as "weird" and "seductive," as many viewers deemed it to be.

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," Cameron Bure began. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention."

"Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work," she later added.