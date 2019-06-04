Candace Cameron Bure Says Lori Loughlin’s Fuller House Absence ‘Hasn’t Been Discussed’

Fuller House may be a little less full next season without Aunt Becky.

Candace Cameron Bure, 43, revealed that she hasn’t exactly been clued in as to the fate of Lori Loughlin’s character on the Netflix series amid the actress’ ongoing alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“It hasn’t been discussed,” Cameron Bure told Entertainment Tonight. “I have absolutely no answer for it, and Netflix has not even spoken about it, so I have no answer.”

The series was picked up for a fifth and final season in January and started filming this weekend, three months after Loughlin, 54, was arrested for allegedly paying to have her daughters admitted to college as crew recruits — despite the fact that they do not participate in the sport.

Loughlin was promptly dropped by the Hallmark Channel after the scandal broke, and The Hollywood Reporter reported in March that she would not return to Fuller House. A source also recently told PEOPLE that the star is not working.

Cameron Bure, who plays Loughlin’s niece D.J. on the show, has touched on her costar’s legal battle before, saying in April that she and the rest of the cast will “always be there for each other.”

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” she said on the Today show. “I’ve already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we’ll always be there for each other.”

Prior to that, Cameron Bure offered an indirect message of support while accepting the award for favorite funny TV show at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

“Thank you for voting Fuller House as your favorite funny TV show. You have been laughing alongside of our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart,” costar Andrea Barber, 42, said.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” Cameron Bure added. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what.”

Without specifically mentioning Loughlin — who did not attend the ceremony — by name, the actress went on to share that family sticks “together through the hard times.”

“They support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” she added. “And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

A source told PEOPLE last month that in the wake of the scandal, Loughlin’s life has turned upside down.

“[She] isn’t working, and her whole life focus has changed drastically,” the source said. “It consists of waiting around for the next court date and planning her legal defense.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, were charged in in the scandal in March after they allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters recruited to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

Both face charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison on each charge.

The couple pleaded not guilty in April and previously turned down a plea deal because it included jail time.

“[They] are mounting a vigorous defense against the charges,” a source told PEOPLE in May. “Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case. She’s an active participant in her own defense, feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, she won’t be found guilty.”