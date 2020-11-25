Lori Loughlin is currently serving a two-month prison sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal

Candace Cameron Bure Says Lori Loughlin's 'Presence' Was Felt on Fuller House Set in Her Absence

Candace Cameron Bure says Lori Loughlin's presence was still felt on the Fuller House set after her exit.

Earlier this month, Cameron Bure, 44, celebrated the one-year anniversary of wrapping production on the series finale of Fuller House, the Netflix sequel series to Full House. Among her Instagram throwbacks to mark the occasion, Cameron Bure showed fans a note seemingly written by Loughlin, whose Aunt Becky did not appear at the end of the final season due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

“Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week. I love you and miss you," read the note.

Loughlin, 56, who was featured in four seasons of Fuller House, is currently serving a two-month prison sentence for her role in the high-profile scandal.

"Yes, it was a note from her," Cameron Bure recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. "She sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers. It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show. ... Yeah, it was really special."

The final episodes of Fuller House premiered on Netflix in June, with the finale mentioning Aunt Becky by name. John Stamos' character Uncle Jesse said at one point: "Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother."

Speaking to PEOPLE Now in November 2019, Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibler in the series, called Loughlin “one of the sweetest, kindest and most down-to-earth people I’ve ever met” and said she was missed greatly while the cast taped the series finale.

“It was really sad, and we could feel her absence,” she said at the time. “It just felt like there was a hole in the whole season but also in that final episode. She should’ve been there, and I’m sorry that she wasn’t.”

On May 22, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing the actress to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.