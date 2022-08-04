Candace Cameron Bure Laughs Off 'Weird Timing' of JoJo Siwa Swag Sent by Company Clueless to Their Drama

The Fuller House alum added that the gift thought looked "really cute" despite Siwa calling her the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met

By
Published on August 4, 2022 05:31 PM
Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa
Photo: Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure received an unexpected gift amid her ongoing spat with JoJo Siwa.

On Thursday, the Full House alum revealed on her Instagram Story that she received a Siwa-themed Diamond painting kit from a public relations company.

"I just found this really funny. There's a PR company that sent me a gift," she says with a laugh.

The gift came after the 19-year-old former Dance Moms star referred to Cameron Bure, 46, as the "rudest" celebrity she's ever met in a TikTok that went viral last week.

The actress then showed a box featuring an illustration of JoJo Siwa with a note reading, "Hope you love this JoJo Siwa x @DiamondArtClub gift."

Cameron Bure admits that she wonders if the present was a "coincidence [or] just weird timing."

Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa
Frazer Harrison/Getty; Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Added Cameron Bure, "I don't know but it looks really cute and when one of my goddaughters comes over, we're going to do this."

Last week, Siwa posted a video on TikTok showing her quickly flashing photos of celebrities who she claimed were the "rudest," "nicest," "coolest" and her "crush." When it came time to name the "rudest celebrity I've met," Siwa quickly turned her phone to reveal a photo of Cameron Bure on the set of Fuller House.

Cameron Bure then responded to Siwa's claim in her own Instagram video, sharing that she was "shocked" and "had no idea where it came from."

"I immediately tried to reach out to her through mutual friends, and my publicist contacted her manager, and I DM'd her because I didn't know what happened — I didn't know!" she said in part. "So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning. I called her. And we had a great conversation. She was like, 'Hey, how you doin'?' I said, 'Well, I've been better, what happened?'"

Siwa reportedly told Cameron Bure she didn't think her video was going to go viral, calling it a "silly TikTok trend" and saying that she "didn't think it was a big deal." Cameron Bure then told her that it "was a big deal," and asked what she did to her.

"Because I only remember that we met at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and that went really great,' and [JoJo] goes, 'Yeah! It was really great! You were super nice and all of that,'" noted Cameron Bure.

Shortly after, though, Siwa weighed in again, claiming Cameron Bure "didn't share all the details of the meeting."

And on Tuesday, Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, resurfaced a video with her perspective on the tiff — and handed Cameron Bure a semi-sharp piece of advice along the way.

"At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people," she captioned the video post on Instagram. "Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."

