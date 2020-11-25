Candace Cameron Bure on What Her Kids Think of Her Candid Comments About Sex: I'm an 'Open Person'

"Sometimes I just say things and I don't mean for it to become a headline," Candace Cameron Bure tells Entertainment Tonight

Candace Cameron Bure is an open book.

"I think they're pretty fine with [my openness] until I say something that embarrasses them. Which is always going to happen," said Cameron Bure, who shares sons Maksim, 18, and Lev, 20, as well as 22-year-old daughter Natasha, with Bure, 46.

"My kids are like, 'Mom, why did you pop up on Daily Mail? Why did you pop up on this?' " she continued. "And I'm like, 'I'm so sorry, honey!' Sometimes I just say things and I don't mean for it to become a headline."

On the flip side, though, the Fuller House actress told ET that she's working on being "more open to talking about" sex " and "all about our bodies and everything," to make the topic less taboo.

"As a mom, I have already tried to have my influence with my kids to be like, 'Dude, once you're married, have fun! This is the blessing of it and it's great,' " she said.

"As Christians, we want to follow a biblical world view and sex was created for marriage and it's such a beautiful gift to give one another. And yet, because it's this gift and it's special and many people save it for that time, it then becomes something you don't know how to talk about or express," Cameron Bure also told the outlet. "Yes, it's something that's very private, but there's sometimes a disconnect when you're told to hold off your sexuality but then all of a sudden become a sexual person within marriage."

"I've always been an open person when it comes to all that stuff and I've never publicly said it, but all my friends know that and my kids know that and obviously my husband knows that," she also told ET in the interview.

Although the mom of three, who initially posted the image on her Instagram Story, has said she got a lot of "positive" messages about the photo, not everyone had the same response.

" 'Oh that's so inappropriate that you posted that as a Christian. You should be more modest,' " Cameron Bure said last week on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian podcast of some of the comments she received, which prompted her to not only defend the photo but also to repost it on her Instagram feed with an unapologetic caption.

"I've been married for 24 years. I'm a Christian, my husband's a Christian and I'm really proud that we've managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work," explained the If I Only Had Christmas actress. "This is something to be celebrated as a Christian."