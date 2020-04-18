Candace Cameron Bure Has a Group Text with Full House Costars — and Reveals Who Messages 'Nonstop'

Image zoom Getty Images

Candace Cameron Bure has a way of dealing with the isolation created by the coronavirus lockdown: group texts with her Fuller House castmates.

“There are actually a few group texts,” the actress, 43, tells PEOPLE. “I have one with Jodie (Sweetin) and Andrea (Barber). And I have one with the entire Full House cast, and another one with the entire Fuller House cast. I’ll wake in the morning sometimes to like 45 texts.”

There’s always someone in a group text who messages nonstop. So who is the worst offender from Full House?

“It’s usually Bob Saget who keeps things going endlessly,” Bure laughs. “He’s a comedian. So if he doesn’t get a big enough laugh or a big enough reaction, he texts more. And more. And more. It’s nonstop. He texts until he gets the reaction he wants!”

Bure is an empty-nester now that her children with retired ice hockey player Valeri Bure — daughter Natasha, 21, and sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 18 — no longer live at home. But “actually, they’re all home now for the quarantine,” she says.

Another way that the actress is coping with the lockdown is by organizing a fundraising concert with her brother, Kirk Cameron.

On Sunday, April 19, Bure and Cameron will host “The Hope Rising COVID-19 Benefit Concert” presented by Facebook Live. The concert will feature some of the biggest names in Contemporary Christian music, and 100 percent of all charity benefits will go to the non-profit humanitarian work of Samaritan’s Purse.

In addition to Bure and Cameron, viewers will see performances and messages from Kristen Chenoweth, Gloria Gaynor, Danny Gokey, Kirk Franklin and more than a dozen other singers and groups.

“It’s going to be a time of worship and encouragement,” Bure says. “These artists are performing them in their homes. My brother and I are co-hosting it from our homes. None of us will be in the same room, but we hope to bring a sense of togetherness. We want to inspire, comfort, and encourage people.”

It’s a decidedly faith-based program, but Bure says that non-Christians can enjoy it, too. “If you’re cynical about faith in general, you probably won’t enjoy it,” she laughs. “But if you’re of another religion or you believe in a spirituality, I know that you will find great encouragement. There’s nothing political about this show. I believe people will find great encouragement, even if they just feel warm and fuzzy for a little bit.”

“The Hope Rising COVID-19 Benefit Concert” will be presented by Facebook Live this Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET.



