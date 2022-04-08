Candace Cameron Bure Receives Birthday Tributes from Jodie Sweetin and More Fuller House Costars

"We have been friends for 36 years and I just love you so much and I appreciate all those times you let me copy your homework," Andrea Barber said to celebrate Candace Cameron Bure's birthday

The Fuller House cast celebrated Candace Cameron Bure on her 46th birthday.

Jodie Sweetin shared a gallery of the onscreen sisters over the years on Instagram Friday, two days after Bure's birthday. "I couldn't let another day go by without wishing my Big Sis a happy, happy birthday!!" Sweetin wrote in the caption.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We've lived through a lot of our lives together, ups and downs, celebrations and heartbreaks… and throughout it all, I know we love each other," Sweetin wrote. "I'm so grateful for you, for all the laughs and hugs and girl talk through the years. And DAAAAAAAMN girl… you do make 46 look 🔥🔥 Love you, sis. (Also… I miss him, too.)"

For Scott Weinger, his dedication to TV wife Bure included a picture of them at prom together many years ago. "Happy birthday to my prom date," Weinger wrote in the caption.

In Andrea Barber's post to the birthday girl, she recorded a video as her character Kimmy Gibbler from the series. "D.J. we have been friends for 36 years and I just love you so much and I appreciate all those times you let me copy your homework, what a good friend you are D.J.," Barber said.

"This day would not be complete without a Group Gibbler Gallop," the actress said, before breaking into the show's iconic dance moves.

"I hope you have a great day, I'm sorry I can't celebrate with you right now but I'll return to the Tanner house right away," Barber said. "I can't make a decision without you D.J. and that's why we're best friends forever."

Bure reposted Barber's video saying, "This was too great not to share!! @andreabarber WINS best birthday message EVER!!!! I love you Kimmy!!! Stephanie, take note 🤣! @jodiesweetin. Thanks everyone for all the birthday messages 💜."

Danny (Bob Saget), Kimmy (Andrea Barber), D.J. (Candace Cameron), Jesse and Becky (John Stamos and Lori Loughlin, holding twin sons Nicky and Alex, played by twins Blake/Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit), Comet (dog), Joey (Dave Coulier), Michelle (Mary Kate/Ashley Olsen) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) The cast of Full House | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

This is not the first time the cast has shown fans how close they are since the shows wrapped. Full House ran from the fall of 1987 through May 1995. Then, five seasons of Fuller House streamed on Netflix from February 2016 until June 2020.

Series alums Bure, Barber, Weinger and Dave Coulier opened up about how they've come together after costar Bob Saget's death at the first-ever 90s Con last month.

"We pull together as a family during moments like this," Coulier, 62, told PEOPLE. "We've pretty much experienced everything that a real family can experience. Getting picked up, getting canceled, marriages, divorces, births, deaths. I mean, it's pretty much what every family goes through. And we've stuck together through all of it."