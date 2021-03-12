Candace Cameron Bure on Why She Felt 'Sick to My Stomach' About Her Latest Hallmark Film

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking candidly about her career fears.

Earlier this month, while appearing as a guest on The Call to Mastery podcast, the 44-year-old actress spoke to host Jordan Raynor about the anxiety she has surrounding her work, including her movies with the Hallmark Channel.

Asked by Raynor how she reminds herself that her worth "is not ultimately in how a book or movie performs," Cameron Bure said that while she doesn't worry much over her writing career, because she sees it as a "bonus on my resume," she does worry about her films.

"On the flip side, I worry all the time about my movies," she said. "I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I've created an anxiety for myself because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know, one day you're going to slide off that pedestal."

"And so every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I'm like, 'Is this going to be the year? Is this it?' " Cameron Bure added. "And I had to have a come to Jesus moment with myself in 2020 because I thought, 'Why are you doing this?' Meaning, why are you making the movies? I had to bring it back to my why, my why that I set 12 years ago, coming back to the industry."

Cameron Bure went on to note that she works on her chosen projects because she loves her job and the connections she makes.

"I had to remind myself of my why and then let it go and just say, 'You know what, it doesn't matter what those ratings are,'" she added.

Cameron Bure — who has appeared in over two dozen Hallmark Channel films throughout the years — made her most recent appearance on the network with 2020's If I Only Had Christmas.

The Fuller House star is also set to reprise her character of Aurora Teagarden, a crime-solving librarian, later this year in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con A Con.

Last month, Cameron Bure similarly spoke about her projects with the Hallmark Channel, touching upon the common assumption she faces that making movies for the network is easy.

While appearing on The Paula Faris Podcast, host Paula Faris expressed her desire to make a cameo in one of the made-for-TV films and joked, "I mean really, how hard is it? Don't you get that all the time?"

"I'm kidding!" Faris added, though Cameron Bure confirmed that she does often face that remark.

"Can we just talk about this for a second?" she said. "I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?'"