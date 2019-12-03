Candace Cameron Bure Says She Doesn't Miss 'Talking About Politics' During Her Time on The View

Nearly three years after giving up her co-hosting duties on The View, Candace Cameron Bure is reflecting on her short time on the daytime talk show.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall on Tuesday, the Fuller House star, 43, opened up about her decision to leave The View and how it has impacted her life since.

“I don’t miss it,” she told Hall, 49. “I miss the people. I’ll be honest, I’m going to hop over after the show and go say ‘hi’ because they all are friends and feel like buddies. But I don’t miss talking about politics every day. I want to stay in happy land. I want to be in a bubble where I just want to be kind and respectful and love on people.”

In December 2016, Cameron Bure — who joined The View as a co-host in 2015 for the show’s 19th season — announced that she would be leaving the daytime talkshow after co-hosting for two seasons.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but before I started The View, I had already had my commitments to Fuller House and my work with the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries,” she said in 2016. “And because of the success of those, my commitments have become even greater with those shows.”

“The commute of going West Coast to East Coast every single week for me has been tough on me and hard for my family as well,” she said. “And I want to make sure that I’m able to spend at much time with my children and invest in all the projects that I do to the fullest extent.”

“It’s a lot,” she added. “I’ve tried to be Superwoman, and I’m going to not try anymore.”

But Cameron Bure has kept herself busy with over 20 Hallmark films and with the fifth and final season of Netflix’s Fuller House, which will drop on Friday.

“It’s like saying goodbye to my best friend,” Cameron Bure told Hall of saying goodbye to her Fuller House character, D.J. Tanner. “I have had such an incredible journey with Full House and now Fuller House. I’m so sad that it’s ended, but so happy that it happened.

“We have had such an incredible fan base for over 30 years,” she continued. “I never stopped hearing about Full House or D.J. Tanner wherever I went. Even when I took off and wasn’t working for 10 years to stay home and raise my kids, there was still so much Full House love. We knew that we still had something that fans wanted to see. I think we kind of started that nostalgia train with all the shows because ours was the first that hit and did really well. I’m so grateful for it.”

The fifth season will also explore more of D.J. Tanner (Cameron Bure) and Steve Hale (Scott Weinger)’s rekindled love story, what the future holds for Kimmy and her on-again, off-again husband Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), and the rest of the family as they grow up and grow older.

Of course, the final season would not be complete without original cast members Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos, who also make an appearance in the new trailer.

“So much love, so much heart, it’s all about family,” Cameron Bure said of the final season. “Not necessarily the family that you’re born into, it’s the people you surround yourself with, it’s the people who are there to support you and that’s what this show is all about.”

