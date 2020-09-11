Candace Cameron Bure Defends Handsy Photo with Husband: 'I'm Glad We Have Fun Together'

"This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," said the actress

Candace Cameron Bure isn't apologizing for a little PDA!

The Fuller House star, 44, recently posted a playful picture of herself with husband Valeri Bure, in which the retired hockey player was seen with his hand on her breast. The photo apparently didn't get everyone's stamp of approval, and after initially deleting the image, the actress reposted the handsy snap on her Instagram Story and addressed her "Christian" critics.

"Most of you love that post that you just saw. And for all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said in a since-expired video captured by the Daily Mail. "We have so much fun together."

"He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she continued. "I'm sorry if it offended you — I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."

Cameron Bure and her husband, who share three children — daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18 — celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in June.

"There really is something special about growing old together," the actress captioned an anniversary post in 2018. "I love you even more today than I did on our wedding day simply because I KNOW you.

"We've refined each other which only happens through sifting out the ugly to get to the beautiful," she continued. "And while I don't want the years to rush by, I'm looking forward to many more wrinkles and gray hair together. Because by then, only through your eyes will you still see me without them. I love you, baby."

As for her secret to a lasting marriage, Cameron Bure has said that making time for themselves is key.

"I just came back from Switzerland two days ago with my husband," she told PEOPLE in 2018. "We had a little five-day vacation, so that was wonderful. We do like to travel and get away from everything here at home in L.A., and from our kids, as much as we love them. We want alone time, you know what I mean? And our kids are older, too."

Their shared faith also plays a role in their relationship, she said.